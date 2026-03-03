Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Fortinet (FTNT) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Fortinet (NasdaqGS:FTNT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.76% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is $92.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.76% from its latest reported closing price of $81.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 8,086MM, an increase of 18.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an decrease of 599 owner(s) or 27.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTNT is 0.23%, an increase of 23.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 512,045K shares. The put/call ratio of FTNT is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 16,976K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,182K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 14,519K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 14,505K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,611K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,833K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,817K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 88.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,122K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares , representing an increase of 37.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 53.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.