Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Five9 (FIVN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Five9 (NasdaqGM:FIVN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.04% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Five9 is $36.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 50.04% from its latest reported closing price of $24.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Five9 is 1,217MM, an increase of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVN is 0.17%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.90% to 101,619K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVN is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,644K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 11.59% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 5,219K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 33.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 3,250K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing an increase of 67.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 172.81% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,845K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 20.13% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,571K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

