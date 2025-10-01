Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Confluent (CFLT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Confluent (NasdaqGS:CFLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Confluent is $25.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.10% from its latest reported closing price of $19.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 1,266MM, an increase of 18.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.27%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 304,990K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 15,577K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 92.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 1,144.51% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 15,553K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,042K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,942K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,698K shares , representing a decrease of 56.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 39.17% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 11,590K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,862K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 9.37% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 9,639K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,283K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 4.41% over the last quarter.

