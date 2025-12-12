Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Celcuity (CELC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Celcuity (NasdaqCM:CELC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.20% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celcuity is $108.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.20% from its latest reported closing price of $105.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celcuity is 17MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 39.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.25%, an increase of 88.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.43% to 43,026K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,916K shares representing 17.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing an increase of 31.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 300.29% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,956K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares , representing an increase of 44.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 421.71% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,144K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 152.12% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 1,389K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 41.13% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,179K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares , representing a decrease of 155.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 10.11% over the last quarter.

