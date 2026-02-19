Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Axogen (AXGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Axogen (NasdaqCM:AXGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Axogen is $37.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $35.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axogen is 204MM, a decrease of 4.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axogen. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXGN is 0.19%, an increase of 18.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 47,123K shares. The put/call ratio of AXGN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 5,233K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,806K shares , representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 34.13% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,474K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing a decrease of 32.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 63.65% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 1,380K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 97.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,352K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 45.99% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,207K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares , representing a decrease of 43.06%.

