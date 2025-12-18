Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of American Airlines Group (AAL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of American Airlines Group (NasdaqGS:AAL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.23% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $15.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.23% from its latest reported closing price of $15.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is 53,927MM, a decrease of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.11%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 526,732K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 49,642K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,472K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 10.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 27,081K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares , representing an increase of 90.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 746.70% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 24,900K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,838K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.13% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 24,238K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,927K shares , representing a decrease of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 14.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 21,483K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,440K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 0.46% over the last quarter.

