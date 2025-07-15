Wells Fargo & Co Reports Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.494 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $4.910 billion, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 65.7% to $20.822 billion from $60.689 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.494 Bln. vs. $4.910 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $20.822 Bln vs. $60.689 Bln last year.

