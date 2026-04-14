Wells Fargo & Co Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.253 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $4.894 billion, or $1.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $21.446 billion from $20.149 billion last year.

Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.253 Bln. vs. $4.894 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $21.446 Bln vs. $20.149 Bln last year.

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