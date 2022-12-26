Wells Fargo ATM Withdrawal And Deposit Limit

ATMs offer a convenient way to get cash you need quickly. However, most banks set ATM withdrawal limits that restrict the amount of money you can withdraw from an ATM in a single transaction or calendar day. These limits are in place for security reasons—and for the bank to ensure there’s enough cash on hand to fulfill withdrawals.

Wells Fargo customers should be aware of their daily limit in case they need to make a large cash withdrawal.

What Is Wells Fargo’s ATM Limit?

Wells Fargo does not publish its ATM withdrawal limits. Limits vary by account and customer and depend on several factors. However, a common Wells Fargo ATM withdrawal limit is $300. Your checking account tier may impact your daily limit, with basic checking customers likely having a lower limit than premium checking customers.

The Wells Fargo ATM withdrawal limit resets each day at midnight.

How To Check Your ATM Withdrawal Limit for Wells Fargo

There are a few ways to check the withdrawal limit on your Wells Fargo account.

Log in to your Wells Fargo account and select “Card details.” Call the number on the back of your Wells Fargo debit card. Visit a Wells Fargo branch and speak with a teller.

How To Change Your ATM Limit With Wells Fargo

To request a change to your Wells Fargo ATM limit, call the bank’s customer service at 1-800-869-3557 or go to a Wells Fargo branch and speak with a banking representative.

How To Increase Your ATM Limit With Wells Fargo

If you need a higher ATM withdrawal limit, you can call Wells Fargo or request an increase at your local branch. The banker may ask the reason you need a higher limit as part of the eligibility screening process.

Other factors Wells Fargo considers when determining your eligibility for a higher ATM withdrawal limit include the following.

The type of account you have

Your banking account history and activity

Your current account balance

How long you’ve been a Wells Fargo customer

What If I Reach My ATM Withdrawal Limit But Still Need Cash?

If you need cash for a large purchase, you may need more than your ATM withdrawal limit allows. Here are other ways to get the money you need in a pinch.

Visit a Wells Fargo branch. If you reach your daily ATM limit, you can visit a Wells Fargo branch to withdraw additional funds from your account up to your available balance. Note that this is only possible if you go during regular business hours.

If you reach your daily ATM limit, you can visit a Wells Fargo branch to withdraw additional funds from your account up to your available balance. Note that this is only possible if you go during regular business hours. Get cash back at checkout. Another way to get around the daily withdrawal limit is by taking out cash at a retail store during checkout. Cash-back withdrawals typically don’t count towards your daily limit, though rules vary by bank.

Another way to get around the daily withdrawal limit is by taking out cash at a retail store during checkout. Cash-back withdrawals typically don’t count towards your daily limit, though rules vary by bank. Withdraw cash from another account. If you’ve reached the withdrawal limit on your checking account, try taking funds from your savings or money market account since these accounts have their own withdrawal limits. Most savings accounts don’t come with debit cards, so you’ll need to visit a branch during business hours to withdraw cash.

Can I Withdraw Cash From a Wells Fargo ATM Without a Card?

Many Wells Fargo ATMs accept digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay in lieu of physical cards. Simply open your digital wallet, select the Wells Fargo card you want to use and hold your phone near the contactless payment symbol on the ATM. As with a physical debit card, you’ll need to enter your PIN to withdraw cash.

Wells Fargo ATM Fees

ATM fees for Wells Fargo customers depend on your checking account tier and whether you use a Wells Fargo or non-Wells Fargo ATM.

Withdrawals from Wells Fargo ATMs are free for all Wells Fargo customers, no matter which type of checking account you have. Balance inquiries, transfers and withdrawals at non-Wells Fargo ATMs cost $2.50 for and customers and $0 for and customers.

Withdrawals made by Clear Access Banking and Everyday Checking customers at non-Wells Fargo ATMs outside of the U.S. will incur a $5 fee. Wells Fargo does not charge Prime Checking and Premier Checking customers to withdraw funds from foreign ATMs, though the ATM operator may impose a separate fee. When it comes to fees charged by non-Wells Fargo ATM operators, Wells Fargo offers limited ATM fee reimbursements to Prime Checking customers and unlimited reimbursements to Premier Checking customers.

What Is Wells Fargo’s ATM Deposit Limit?

You can make an unlimited number of cash deposits at Wells Fargo ATMs. However, you may have to split your transactions, as some ATMs can only accept a certain number of bills per transaction.

Wells Fargo ATM Check Deposit Limit

You can deposit an unlimited number of checks at Wells Fargo ATMs. However, the time it takes for the money to arrive in your account varies. You can find details regarding when the funds will become available on your deposit receipt.

In some cases, Wells Fargo may put a hold on funds you deposit with a check. If this happens, a notification will appear on the ATM screen, and the deposit slip will detail the amount held and the date the bank will release the funds.

For check deposits made on business days before the cut-off time (typically 9 p.m. local time), you should receive the funds the same day. Check deposits made after the cut-off time or on a non-business day are typically available the following business day.

Bottom Line

The Wells Fargo daily ATM withdrawal limit varies but is usually $300, which is low compared to some of the best checking accounts. It is possible to request a higher limit, but it’s not guaranteed. If you exceed your daily limit and still need cash, you can visit a Wells Fargo branch during business hours, get cash back from a retail store purchase or withdraw funds from a savings account.

