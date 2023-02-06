Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in WEX (WEX)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.43MM shares of WEX Inc (WEX). This represents 7.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.97MM shares and 8.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for WEX is $189.64. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of $188.41.

The projected annual revenue for WEX is $2,449MM, an increase of 10.19%. The projected annual EPS is $13.98, an increase of 519.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEX. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WEX is 0.2710%, a decrease of 8.5711%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 56,137K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,815,113 shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650,717 shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 7.34% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,342,299 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215,668 shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,156,986 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128,797 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 1,850,000 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807,300 shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,644,877 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646,378 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 15.70% over the last quarter.

WEX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.