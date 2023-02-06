Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in La-Z-Boy (LZB)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.02MM shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB). This represents 0.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.59MM shares and 5.89% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.18% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for La-Z-Boy is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 47.18% from its latest reported closing price of $29.80.

The projected annual revenue for La-Z-Boy is $2,317MM, a decrease of 6.25%. The projected annual EPS is $3.35, a decrease of 15.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in La-Z-Boy. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LZB is 0.1030%, a decrease of 2.7896%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 50,969K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,187,480 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018,386 shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 2,113,088 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094,790 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,792,293 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715,493 shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,648,269 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630,275 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,643,302 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669,674 shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZB by 122.84% over the last quarter.

La-Z-Boy Declares $0.16 Dividend

La-Z-Boy said on August 23, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $29.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.82%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 3.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=205).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

La-Z-Boy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 158 of the 351 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture. The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 351 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 563 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units.

