Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in General Dynamics (GD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.91MM shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD). This represents 5.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 16.46MM shares and 5.89% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.67% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Dynamics is $281.72. The forecasts range from a low of $229.27 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from its latest reported closing price of $231.54.

The projected annual revenue for General Dynamics is $43,301MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual EPS is $14.43, an increase of 17.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2387 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GD is 0.4624%, a decrease of 0.2058%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 279,183K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 30,042,504 shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,469,472 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,782,035 shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,583,539 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,315,299 shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,835,280 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,419,653 shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 73.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,355,664 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,949,522 shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 5.80% over the last quarter.

General Dynamics Declares $1.26 Dividend

General Dynamics said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share ($5.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.26 per share.

At the current share price of $231.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 4.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

General Dynamics Background Information

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020.

