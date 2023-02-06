Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Five Below (FIVE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.33MM shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE). This represents 0.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.97MM shares and 5.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 88.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $201.08. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of $199.71.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is $3,113MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual EPS is $4.74, an increase of 14.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FIVE is 0.4635%, an increase of 22.5490%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 73,283K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,595,174 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723,900 shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 27.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,471,366 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,716,611 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716,346 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 28.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,702,625 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703,289 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,661,903 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017,632 shares, representing an increase of 38.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 114.94% over the last quarter.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

