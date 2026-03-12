Wellgistics Secures Preferred Pricing For Insurance Verification; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX) is strengthening its PharmacyChain platform, with newly secured preferred pricing for medical insurance eligibility and benefits verification (EBV), a move the company says will speed adoption across its provider, partner, and pharmacy network.

The capability- considered a core requirement for any modern health-technology workflow- allows pharmacies and healthcare organizations to instantly confirm whether a patient's insurance covers a specific product or service and at what level.

The company is making EBV services available immediately through its EnisteinRx AI hub, with full integration into PharmacyChain expected later this year. Each EBV request typically carries a fee, and Wellgistics' preferred pricing is positioned to reduce costs for its network while opening a new revenue stream tied directly to the same customers expected to use PharmacyChain.

Interim CEO Prashant Patel called the pricing agreement "a major win," noting that it gives the company cost certainty as it codes the smart-contract infrastructure that underpins PharmacyChain. He added that EBV will become a meaningful contributor to revenue beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

The EBV market itself is expanding, projected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2025 to $3 billion by 2030, driven by rising billing complexity, higher claim-denial rates, and the growing administrative burden on healthcare providers.

Wellgistics aims to position PharmacyChain as a technology backbone that brings clarity and automation to these increasingly complicated processes.

With more than 6,500 pharmacies and 200 manufacturers already connected through its network, Wellgistics is framing EBV as another foundational layer in its effort to modernize the prescription-dispensing journey and strengthen the infrastructure independent pharmacies rely on.

WGRX has traded between $0.15 and $7.04 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading session at $0.19, up 5.3%. In pre-market trading, the stock rose further to $0.21, up 8.07%.

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