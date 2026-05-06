Weis Markets Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $27.85 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $19.55 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $1.251 billion from $1.196 billion last year.

Weis Markets Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.85 Mln. vs. $19.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.251 Bln vs. $1.196 Bln last year.

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