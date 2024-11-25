Weir Group upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded Weir Group (WEGRY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of 2,580 GBp, up from 2,200 GBp, following a transfer of coverage. Weir is delivering against its financial framework, with the company “highly geared” to the mining aftermarket, benefiting from structural growth in key hard-rock exposures, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WEGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.