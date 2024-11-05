Weir Group Executives Boost Shareholdings

Weir Group plc (The) (GB:WEIR) has released an update.

Weir Group PLC’s top executives, including the CEO and other key officers, have acquired shares in the company, with transactions conducted through a dividend reinvestment plan at £20.88 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move reflects insider confidence in the company’s prospects and may interest investors watching the company’s stock performance closely.

