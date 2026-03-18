Markets

Weibo Q4 Adj. Profit Declines

March 18, 2026 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Weibo (WB) posted a net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of $4.7 million, compared to net income of $8.9 million, last year. Diluted net loss per share was $0.02, compared to net income per share of $0.04. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $66.4 million, compared to $106.6 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.25, compared to $0.40, prior year.

For the fourth quarter, total net revenues were $473.3 million, an increase of 4% compared to $456.8 million, last year. Net revenues were up 1%, on a constant currency basis. Advertising and marketing revenues were $403.8 million, an increase of 5% compared to $385.9 million, last year. Monthly active users or MAUs were 567 million in December 2025.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Weibo shares are down 1.96 percent to $9.48.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.