Weibo Q4 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Weibo (WB) posted a net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of $4.7 million, compared to net income of $8.9 million, last year. Diluted net loss per share was $0.02, compared to net income per share of $0.04. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $66.4 million, compared to $106.6 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.25, compared to $0.40, prior year.

For the fourth quarter, total net revenues were $473.3 million, an increase of 4% compared to $456.8 million, last year. Net revenues were up 1%, on a constant currency basis. Advertising and marketing revenues were $403.8 million, an increase of 5% compared to $385.9 million, last year. Monthly active users or MAUs were 567 million in December 2025.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Weibo shares are down 1.96 percent to $9.48.

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