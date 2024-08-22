Weibo Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Weibo (WB) reported second quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $111.9 million, compared to $81.4 million, last year. Net income per share $0.43, compared to $0.34. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $126.3 million, compared to $126.4 million. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.48, compared to $0.53.

Second quarter net revenues were $437.9 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.