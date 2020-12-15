Cryptocurrencies

WEF, Mining Giants Develop Blockchain Platform for Tracking Carbon Emissions

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and seven major mining companies have completed the initial stage of a blockchain platform that tracks carbon emissions along the mining value chain.

In a press statement on Monday, the Mining and Metals Blockchain Initiative (MMBI) from the WEF said its proof-of-concept carbon tracing platform COT was in development for over a year. The finalized platform will track embedded greenhouse gas emissions from the mine to the final product using distributed ledger technology.

The seven mining firms – Anglo American, Antofagasta Minerals, Eurasian Resources Group, Glencore, Klöckner & Co, Minsur and Tata Steel – launched the collaboration in 2019, aiming to develop a platform that would meet their corporate, social and environmental responsibilities.

Related: Ukraine Oligarch’s Troubled US Steel Plant Has Been Quietly Mining Bitcoin: Report

The effort is also supported by Dutch-based blockchain firm Kryha and MMBI project manager Susan Joseph. The developmental phase will progress to the next stage of accumulating and processing stakeholder feedback.

“MMBI’s Proof of Concept is a first practical step to create a solution facilitated by blockchain technology to reduce emissions and conserve the environment,” said Tata Steel CEO T.V. Narendran.

The initiative will test the “technical feasibility” of the tech, as well as exploring the “complexities of the supply chain dynamics” in order to set the requirements for data utilization in the future, according to the WEF statement.

“There is an increasing demand for metals and minerals, and an increasing demand for sustainable and responsible and traceable supply chains,” said Jorgen Sandstrom, head of Mining and Metals Industry at the WEF. “There is a potential to create a full value chain view with downstream visibility.”

Related: World Economic Forum Wants to Standardize Ethical Data Collection

See also: World Economic Forum Wants to Standardize Ethical Data Collection

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    Dec 1, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular