This Week's 5 Spectacular Earnings Charts

Who cares about the Magnificent 7 stocks when there are so many others that are outperforming those? This week there will be several hundred earnings reports including those from popular companies like Carvana, Walmart, and Deere.

There are also a bunch of gold and silver mining companies that will be reporting earnings. With gold and silver at record highs, it should be record earnings and free cash flows for many of them.

The gold miner stocks have rallied big in the last year. But you might be surprised to know that Deere, the equipment manufacturer, is up more year-to-date than Newmont, the gold producer.

Can They Beat on Earnings Again?

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years. For a trillion-dollar company like Walmart, it’s a lot of communication and sharing of information between management and the covering analysts.

But does an earnings beat even matter this quarter? The software companies have been beating, and their shares have fallen anyway.

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Carvana Co. (CVNA) has only missed twice in the last 3 years but one of those earnings misses was last quarter. Shares of Carvana are down 16.8% year-to-date, apparently on AI disruption fears. But earnings are expected to rise another 43.5% in 2026 after jumping 222% in 2025. Will Carvana turn it around this quarter?

2. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is an earnings all-star. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years, and one of those was in 2021, which is about to fall off the 5-year chart in the next few days. However, Walmart did miss in 2023 and 2025, as well. Shares of Walmart are up 15.7% year-to-date and are trading near the all-time highs. Is Walmart too hot to handle?

3. Deere & Co. (DE) is also an earnings all-star. It has only missed twice on earnings in the last 5 years. Shares of Deere have taken off in 2026 and are up 29% year-to-date. That’s a new 5-year high. But Deere’s earnings are expected to decline in 2025 and 2026. Why is Deere breaking out?

4. Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has beat 5 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years. Quanta Services designs, installs and repairs energy and communication infrastructure in the United States, Canada and Australia. Did someone say energy? It’s in the group of red-hot AI infrastructure stocks. Shares are up 24.4% year-to-date to 5-year highs. Will Quanta Services beat again this week?

5. Newmont Corp. (NEM) has beat on earnings 4 quarters in a row. Newmont is the world’s largest gold producer. With gold at record highs, Newmont is expected to see earnings jump 82.8% in 2025 and 27.8% in 2026. What will Newmont do with all its cash?

