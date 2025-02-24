Earnings season rolls on. This week, the mighty NVIDIA will report earnings so many eyes will be on that report. Tracey covered that in its own video. But there are dozens of other prominent earnings reports this week as well.

Many momentum stocks will be reporting in a variety of industries including restaurants, technology and in AI. They will all provide clues as to the consumer, the economy and AI spending.

Hot Stocks in 2024 But in 2025?

Tracey is featuring 5 momentum stocks. These 5 companies mostly have solid earnings surprise track records. One of them hasn’t missed since it went public in 2023. These stocks broke out in 2024 but shares have weakened in 2025.

Will these earnings reports be a catalyst to push the stocks higher or is the 2024 rally over?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. CAVA Group, Inc. ( CAVA )

CAVA Group is an earnings all-star. It has beat 6 quarters in a row and hasn’t missed since it went public in 2023. Once one of the hottest restaurant stocks, CAVA Group has fallen 24% over the last 3 months.

Will CAVA Group beat again this week?

2. Sweetgreen, Inc. ( SG )

Sweetgreen has also been a hot restaurant stock but it has struggled with beating on earnings. Sweetgreen has missed 6 quarters in a row. Shares are also off their recent highs. Sweetgreen is down 29.5% year-to-date.

Will Sweetgreen post a beat on earnings this quarter?

3. Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM )

Salesforce had a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record until last quarter, when it finally missed. That’s still an impressive record, given that in 2020 there was a pandemic. Shares of Salesforce have fallen 7.8% year-to-date.

Will Salesforce get back on track and beat this quarter?

4. Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL )

Dell Technologies has beat 11 quarters in a row. Not only that, Dell has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2022. That is impressive. Shares of Dell are down just 1% year-to-date. It’s also among the cheaper technology stocks, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 13.

Should Dell be on your short list?

5. SoundHound AI, Inc. ( SOUN )

SoundHound AI has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. SoundHound AI was one of the hottest stocks on the Street to end 2024 but has given back some of that rally, losing 52.9% year-to-date. It is not yet earnings positive so it does not have a P/E ratio.

Is SoundHound AI too volatile to handle going into this earnings report?

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.