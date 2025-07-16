Second quarter earnings season is here. It kicked off this week with the big banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America.

But there’s more than just the big banks this week. A former member of the FANGMAN stocks is reporting and it’s hot again. And important industrials are also reporting, like Fastenal.

Earnings All Stars Are Rare

It’s not easy beating every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. That still includes the early pandemic period in 2020 when the global economy was shut.

It takes a lot of coordination between management and the analysts to achieve a perfect five-year track record. Communication must be clear so that everyone is on the same page. And then the companies must execute.

Companies that can do it every quarter for 5 years are special indeed.

Will these two red-hot companies beat again?

This Week’s 2 Hottest Earnings Charts: Netflix and Cintas

1. Netflix Inc. ( NFLX )

Netflix used to be one of the FANGMAN stocks but was kicked out of that group for Tesla. FANGMAN died, and then it became the Magnificent 7. Netflix’s stock had stalled so it was no longer the “sure thing” like some of the others.

Maybe they should think about adding Netflix back in?

Netflix has beat on earnings 5 quarters in a row and only has 2 misses since 2021. Shares have soared in 2025, adding 41.4% and hitting a new all-time high. Earnings are expected to rise 28.1% this year.

Is it time to get back into Netflix?

2. Cintas Corp. ( CTAS )

Cintas is a large cap uniform company. On Thursday, it will report is fourth quarter 2025 results. Cintas is an earnings all-star. It has beat every quarter for the last 5 years. That’s impressive.

Additionally, shares of Cintas have hit new highs in the last year and are up 16.7% year-to-date. Over the last 5 years, Cintas is beating the return of Netflix with a return of 206.4% compared to Netflix’s 140.9%. Not too shabby for a company that isn’t tech.

Cintas is expected to grow its earnings by 15.8% in fiscal 2025 and another 10.7% in fiscal 2026.

Will Cintas beat again and keep its perfect earnings surprise record?

