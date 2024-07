Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 158 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A A C A UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation A B A SPOT Spotify Technology SA A B A AJG Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. A C A WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company A C A COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A A B A RNR RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. A B A UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B A B A SAP SAP SE Sponsored ADR A C A HLI Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A A C A WELL Welltower Inc. A B A STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC A B A BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. A B A BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp A C A JEF Jefferies Financial Group Inc. A B A EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. A C A PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation A C A FLEX Flex Ltd. A C A NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR A B A

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ORLY O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. A D B NOW ServiceNow, Inc. B C B SPGI S&P Global, Inc. B C B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B C B LIN Linde plc B C B KNSL Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. B C B AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. B C B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B C B MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. B C B CPAY Corpay, Inc. B C B HII Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. B C B MANH Manhattan Associates, Inc. B B B JLL Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated B B B LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc B C B TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. B B B DOV Dover Corporation B C B MTB M&T Bank Corporation B C B MHK Mohawk Industries, Inc. B B B BX Blackstone Inc. B C B ORCL Oracle Corporation B C B ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company B C B SNX TD SYNNEX Corporation B C B ETR Entergy Corporation B D B CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A B C B CAH Cardinal Health, Inc. B C B OMC Omnicom Group Inc B C B PNR Pentair plc B B B EIX Edison International B C B CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A B C B CNC Centene Corporation B C B SSNC SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. B B B EBAY eBay Inc. B C B CM Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce B C B TFC Truist Financial Corporation B D B BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR B C B E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D B PPL PPL Corporation B C B ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR B C B AVTR Avantor, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade LRCX Lam Research Corporation C C C ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. C C C ICLR ICON Plc C C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C AVY Avery Dennison Corporation C B C AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. C C C AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. C B C TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C OC Owens Corning C C C FFIV F5, Inc. C C C BAP Credicorp Ltd. C C C GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A C B C HES Hess Corporation C B C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. C C C BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A C C C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. C C C PCAR PACCAR Inc B C C RBA RB Global, Inc. C B C AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR C C C NVT nVent Electric plc C C C OVV Ovintiv Inc C C C PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A C B C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation B C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A B C C HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. C C C ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. D C C ARGX argenx SE ADR D B C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C C CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A C C C AON Aon Plc Class A C D C SNA Snap-on Incorporated C C C DHR Danaher Corporation C C C CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. D C C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation C C C IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D C C SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A D C C LECO Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. C C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. D C C TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. D C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C B C GIB CGI Inc. Class A C C C ACM AECOM D C C TRU TransUnion D B C CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. D C C GGG Graco Inc. C C C AEE Ameren Corporation C C C GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. C D C HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR D C C EVRG Evergy, Inc. C C C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR D C C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. C C C CUBE CubeSmart C C C UDR UDR, Inc. D B C FTS Fortis Inc. C C C PFE Pfizer Inc. D C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C C C DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. C B C ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D B D SAIA Saia, Inc. D C D HD Home Depot, Inc. D C D NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV D C D WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A D B D NUE Nucor Corporation D D D WLK Westlake Corporation D D D ENTG Entegris, Inc. D C D EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. D C D DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A D D D OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation D C D SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D B D MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated D C D SYY Sysco Corporation D C D FTV Fortive Corp. F C D QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. D C D DXCM DexCom, Inc. F B D TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A F B D DOW Dow, Inc. D C D SLB SLB D C D DVN Devon Energy Corporation D C D CSX CSX Corporation D C D TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR D C D CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. D C D STLA Stellantis N.V. D C D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D B D CCL.U Carnival Corporation D C D BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C D F Ford Motor Company D C D VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR D C D UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. F C F BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A F C F LKQ LKQ Corporation F D F LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. F C F WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR F C F WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A F D F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.