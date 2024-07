Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 116 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AXON Axon Enterprise Inc A B A CBOE Cboe Global Markets Inc A C A GWRE Guidewire Software, Inc. A B A INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR A B A KKR KKR & Co Inc A C A KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P A C A LII Lennox International Inc. A C A PKG Packaging Corporation of America A C A THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation A A A VZ Verizon Communications Inc. A C A

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. B B B BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A B C B BLD TopBuild Corp. B C B DFS Discover Financial Services B B B DHI D.R. Horton, Inc. B C B ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. B B B FAST Fastenal Company B C B FI Fiserv, Inc. B C B HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated B C B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. B B B LEN Lennar Corporation Class A B C B MO Altria Group, Inc. B C B NVR NVR, Inc. B C B ONON On Holding AG Class A C A B PARAA Paramount Global Class A B B B PM Philip Morris International Inc. B C B PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. B C B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B B B STT State Street Corporation B C B SYK Stryker Corporation B C B TOL Toll Brothers, Inc. B B B TRP TC Energy Corporation B C B TYL Tyler Technologies, Inc. B B B UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B B B UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR B C B WMS Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFG American Financial Group, Inc. C C C ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc C B C AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. C C C AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. C B C BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR C C C BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. C B C BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B D C CELH Celsius Holdings, Inc. C B C CNC Centene Corporation C C C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C C DOV Dover Corporation C B C DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. D C C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C C C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. C C C FDX FedEx Corporation B C C FSLR First Solar, Inc. C B C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C B C HUM Humana Inc. B C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. C C C LIN Linde plc B C C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. C C C MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A B D C MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. C B C MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. C C C ORCL Oracle Corporation C C C PPL PPL Corporation C C C PWR Quanta Services, Inc. C C C SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A C C C TFII TFI International Inc. B C C UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. B C C WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C A C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A C C C AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. C C C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D C C CPT Camden Property Trust D B C CSX CSX Corporation C C C DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A C D C EFX Equifax Inc. D C C EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. D C C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. C C C F Ford Motor Company D C C JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR C C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C C C MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated D B C NLY Annaly Capital Management, Inc. D C C PAYX Paychex, Inc. D C C SLB SLB D C C TTC Toro Company D C C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AES AES Corporation D B D ARGX argenx SE ADR D C D BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A D C D BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. D C D CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C D D CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. D C D DHR Danaher Corporation D C D EA Electronic Arts Inc. D C D EQT EQT Corporation D D D EVRG Evergy, Inc. D C D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D C D GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. D C D GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A D C D JBL Jabil Inc. D C D JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. D C D RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. D C D SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C D SIRI Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. F C D SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR D C D STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A D B D TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ANSS ANSYS, Inc. F D F BAX Baxter International Inc. F D F DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. F C F ENPH Enphase Energy, Inc. F D F PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR F D F PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR F C F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

