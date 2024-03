Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 124 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFG American Financial Group, Inc. B C B AOS A. O. Smith Corporation B C B AXP American Express Company B B B BBWI Bath & Body Works, Inc. B C B BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR B C B BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A B B B BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B D B CE Celanese Corporation B C B CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B D B CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation B B B COF Capital One Financial Corp B C B COP ConocoPhillips B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C B CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. B C B CVS CVS Health Corporation B C B CX Cemex SAB de CV Sponsored ADR B C B DINO HF Sinclair Corporation B D B EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. B B B EWBC East West Bancorp, Inc. B C B HAL Halliburton Company B C B HSBC HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR B C B ING ING Groep NV Sponsored ADR B B B ITT ITT, Inc. B C B LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. B D B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B B B MRO Marathon Oil Corporation B C B MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. B C B PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation B B B RBA RB Global, Inc. B B B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B B B SCCO Southern Copper Corporation B D B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C B SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C B TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B C B TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation B C B TRP TC Energy Corporation B C B TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B URI United Rentals, Inc. B C B VLO Valero Energy Corporation B C B WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Inc. C C C AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited B D C BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B C B C CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. C B C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C C C DTE DTE Energy Company C C C DUK Duke Energy Corporation C C C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. C C C EQIX Equinix, Inc. C B C FTNT Fortinet, Inc. C C C GEN Gen Digital Inc. C C C GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR C C C GL Globe Life Inc. C B C HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. C C C HUBS HubSpot, Inc. C B C MDB MongoDB, Inc. Class A B C C MNST Monster Beverage Corporation C C C NET Cloudflare Inc Class A C B C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR C C C NVR NVR, Inc. C C C PATH UiPath, Inc. Class A C B C TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. B C C TOST Toast, Inc. Class A C B C TYL Tyler Technologies, Inc. C C C VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B D C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C C B C ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D C C ACM AECOM D B C AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D B C BAC Bank of America Corp C C C BMO Bank of Montreal D B C CPT Camden Property Trust D B C CVX Chevron Corporation C D C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. C D C DOV Dover Corporation C C C DOW Dow, Inc. C D C DVN Devon Energy Corporation C C C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. C C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C C C HRL Hormel Foods Corporation D C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR C B C JCI Johnson Controls International plc D C C KEY KeyCorp C C C LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. C C C LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. C D C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C C C MO Altria Group, Inc. C D C MTB M&T Bank Corporation C C C NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR D B C PARAA Paramount Global Class A D C C PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. D C C PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. C C C PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D C USB U.S. Bancorp C C C WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR D C D AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. D C D AMT American Tower Corporation D C D ATO Atmos Energy Corporation D C D BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company D C D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D C D DHR Danaher Corporation D C D DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. D D D DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D B D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D FSLR First Solar, Inc. D C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One D D D FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One D D D IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. D C D KHC Kraft Heinz Company D C D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D LUV Southwest Airlines Co. D B D MCD McDonald's Corporation D C D MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. D C D NI NiSource Inc D C D SRE Sempra D C D TSLA Tesla, Inc. D C D UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR D C D WEC WEC Energy Group Inc D C D WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp D C D YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. D C D

Louis Navellier

