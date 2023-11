Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 85 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AME AMETEK, Inc. B C B APH Amphenol Corporation Class A B C B ATO Atmos Energy Corporation B C B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp B B B EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. B C B FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B C B FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group B B B H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A B B B HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A B C B JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. B B B LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. B C B MORN Morningstar, Inc. B B B MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B D B PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A B C B RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A B C B SBUX Starbucks Corporation B C B SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ANSS ANSYS, Inc. B C C AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR B C C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B D C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs C C C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. C C C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. C C C FTNT Fortinet, Inc. C B C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C B C GPN Global Payments Inc. C C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR C B C ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. C C C MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated C C C OKE ONEOK, Inc. B C C OMC Omnicom Group Inc C C C ON ON Semiconductor Corporation C C C PSX Phillips 66 B D C ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A B C C SLB Schlumberger N.V. C C C SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR C C C TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A C B C VLO Valero Energy Corporation C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. D C C CLX Clorox Company C D C DIS Walt Disney Company D C C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. C C C GEN Gen Digital Inc. D B C HSY Hershey Company D C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C C C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. C C C MET MetLife, Inc. D C C RTX RTX Corp. C D C SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C C TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. C C C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. C C C UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation D C C WCN Waste Connections, Inc. C C C WFC Wells Fargo & Company D B C XYL Xylem Inc. D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BALL Ball Corporation D C D BLK BlackRock, Inc. D B D CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation D C D CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A D C D DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C D EBAY eBay Inc. D C D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D C D GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. D C D HD Home Depot, Inc. D C D HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR D C D KMX CarMax, Inc. D C D LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. D C D MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR D C D NEM Newmont Corporation D D D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D REG Regency Centers Corporation D C D RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A D C D TER Teradyne, Inc. D C D TROW T. Rowe Price Group F B D VTR Ventas, Inc. C D D VTRS Viatris, Inc. D C D WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company D C D XEL Xcel Energy Inc. D C D ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. D C D ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A F B D

