Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 87 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|AKAM
|Akamai Technologies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|AZO
|AutoZone, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|B
|C
|B
|CB
|Chubb Limited
|B
|B
|B
|CDAY
|Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CNA
|CNA Financial Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|COO
|Cooper Companies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|B
|C
|B
|GMAB
|Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|GRAB
|Grab Holdings Limited Class A
|B
|B
|B
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HOLX
|Hologic, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|INTU
|Intuit Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|LPLA
|LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|MCO
|Moody's Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MT
|ArcelorMittal SA ADR
|B
|C
|B
|NBIX
|Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|OTEX
|Open Text Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|SPG
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|SPLK
|Splunk Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|TER
|Teradyne, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|UMC
|United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|WPP
|WPP Plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|XYL
|Xylem Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABNB
|Airbnb, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|APA
|APA Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|ARCC
|Ares Capital Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|BHP
|BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
|C
|C
|C
|BIDU
|Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|C
|C
|BURL
|Burlington Stores, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|CNHI
|CNH Industrial NV
|C
|B
|C
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|B
|D
|C
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|B
|D
|C
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|C
|C
|C
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment Inc
|C
|B
|C
|DE
|Deere & Company
|C
|B
|C
|EC
|Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|D
|C
|EOG
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|FCX
|Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|IMO
|Imperial Oil Limited
|B
|D
|C
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|B
|D
|C
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|OKE
|ONEOK, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|RPM
|RPM International Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SPOT
|Spotify Technology SA
|B
|D
|C
|STLD
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|B
|D
|C
|ULTA
|Ulta Beauty Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|VLO
|Valero Energy Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|WMB
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|D
|C
|C
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|C
|C
|C
|ED
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|GLW
|Corning Inc
|C
|C
|C
|INCY
|Incyte Corporation
|D
|B
|C
|INVH
|Invitation Homes, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|NGG
|National Grid plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|RBA
|RB Global, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|D
|C
|C
|SSNC
|SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|STX
|Seagate Technology Holdings PLC
|C
|D
|C
|TFX
|Teleflex Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|UDR
|UDR, Inc.
|D
|A
|C
|WTW
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|C
|C
|C
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADM
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|D
|C
|D
|CG
|Carlyle Group Inc
|D
|C
|D
|CHK
|Chesapeake Energy Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|EQNR
|Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR
|D
|D
|D
|EQT
|EQT Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|GFS
|GlobalFoundries Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|GM
|General Motors Company
|D
|B
|D
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|D
|B
|D
|KMI
|Kinder Morgan Inc Class P
|D
|C
|D
|NKE
|NIKE, Inc. Class B
|D
|C
|D
|PODD
|Insulet Corporation
|D
|B
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
