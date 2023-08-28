Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 87 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A B C B AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. B C B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B C B CB Chubb Limited B B B CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. B C B CNA CNA Financial Corporation B C B COO Cooper Companies, Inc. B C B DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B C B EMR Emerson Electric Co. B C B GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR B C B GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A B B B HD Home Depot, Inc. B C B HOLX Hologic, Inc. B C B HUM Humana Inc. B C B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. B B B INTU Intuit Inc. B C B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B B B MCO Moody's Corporation B C B MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR B C B NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. B B B OTEX Open Text Corporation B C B PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B B B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C B SPLK Splunk Inc. B B B TER Teradyne, Inc. B C B UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR B C B WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR B C B XYL Xylem Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C B C APA APA Corporation B D C ARCC Ares Capital Corporation C B C BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs C C C BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A C C C BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. C B C CNHI CNH Industrial NV C B C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B D C COP ConocoPhillips B D C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C C C CZR Caesars Entertainment Inc C B C DE Deere & Company C B C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR B D C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B D C IMO Imperial Oil Limited B D C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B D C OKE ONEOK, Inc. C C C RPM RPM International Inc. C C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SPOT Spotify Technology SA B D C STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. B C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B D C ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. C C C VLO Valero Energy Corporation B C C WMB Williams Companies, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVY Avery Dennison Corporation C D C BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. C C C ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. D C C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C C GD General Dynamics Corporation C C C GLW Corning Inc C C C INCY Incyte Corporation D B C INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR C C C RBA RB Global, Inc. D C C RY Royal Bank of Canada D C C SSNC SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. C C C STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC C D C TFX Teleflex Incorporated C C C UDR UDR, Inc. D A C WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company C C C ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company D C D CG Carlyle Group Inc D C D CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation D C D EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D D D EQT EQT Corporation D D D GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. D C D GM General Motors Company D B D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B D KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P D C D NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D C D PODD Insulet Corporation D B D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.