Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 127 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B C B ADBE Adobe Incorporated B C B ADI Analog Devices, Inc. B C B ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B B B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR B C B BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B C B BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A B C B BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. B C B CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. B C B CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. B B B CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation B B B CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A B B B DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A B B B FDX FedEx Corporation B C B GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR B C B IBM International Business Machines Corporation B B B IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. B B B JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR B B B KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B MKL Markel Group Inc. B B B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV B C B PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR B C B ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A B B B RPM RPM International Inc. B C B TW Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A B B B TXT Textron Inc. B B B UBS UBS Group AG B C B UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR B C B VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR B B B Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B D B ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company C C C AON Aon Plc Class A B C C APH Amphenol Corporation Class A C C C BRKR Bruker Corporation C B C BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. C B C CNHI CNH Industrial NV C B C CPB Campbell Soup Company C C C CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. C B C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. C B C EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. C C C GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. C C C HEI HEICO Corporation C B C HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A C B C HON Honeywell International Inc. C C C IMO Imperial Oil Limited B D C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C C C MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated C C C NUE Nucor Corporation B C C NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR C B C PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. B D C ROL Rollins, Inc. C B C ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. C C C TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B D C WCN Waste Connections, Inc. C C C WM Waste Management, Inc. C C C WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. C C C WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company C C C XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation B D C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C C ALL Allstate Corporation C D C APP AppLovin Corp. Class A C C C CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A D B C CME CME Group Inc. Class A C C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D C C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. D B C DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D B C DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. C C C ENTG Entegris, Inc. C C C FOX Fox Corporation Class B C C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A C C C GD General Dynamics Corporation D C C INTC Intel Corporation C C C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C MORN Morningstar, Inc. D B C NEM Newmont Corporation C D C NIO NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C C C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A D C C PKG Packaging Corporation of America C C C POOL Pool Corporation C C C QRVO Qorvo, Inc. C D C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A C C C SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. C D C TFX Teleflex Incorporated C C C TROW T. Rowe Price Group C B C UNP Union Pacific Corporation C C C XPEV XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A B D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D C D AEE Ameren Corporation D C D AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. D C D CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. D C D CNI Canadian National Railway Company D C D CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. D C D CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated D C D DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR D C D EFX Equifax Inc. D C D ENPH Enphase Energy, Inc. F B D EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D D D EVRG Evergy, Inc. D C D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. D C D HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. D C D INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B D LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A D C D LKQ LKQ Corporation D C D MTD Mettler-Toledo International Inc. D D D NI NiSource Inc D C D PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc D C D RBA RB Global, Inc. D C D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C D RTX RTX Corporation D C D SEDG SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. F B D SPGI S&P Global, Inc. D C D SRE Sempra D C D TECH Bio-Techne Corporation D C D TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B D C D TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. D C D TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated D C D VICI VICI Properties Inc D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.