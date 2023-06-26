Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 90 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADBE
|Adobe Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
|AEM
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|C
|A
|B
|ALLE
|Allegion Public Limited Company
|B
|B
|B
|BG
|Bunge Limited
|B
|C
|B
|CARR
|Carrier Global Corp.
|B
|C
|B
|CCL
|Carnival Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|COIN
|Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|CP
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|B
|C
|B
|DFS
|Discover Financial Services
|B
|C
|B
|E
|Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|D
|B
|HIG
|Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HLT
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
|B
|C
|B
|HON
|Honeywell International Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|LPLA
|LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|MA
|Mastercard Incorporated Class A
|B
|C
|B
|MCO
|Moody's Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|MKC.V
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
|MPWR
|Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NDSN
|Nordson Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|B
|C
|B
|ODFL
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|SLF
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|B
|C
|B
|TRGP
|Targa Resources Corp.
|B
|D
|B
|UMC
|United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|VLO
|Valero Energy Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|WES
|Western Midstream Partners, LP
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|APD
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|BGNE
|BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|BMRN
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CLX
|Clorox Company
|B
|C
|C
|CPB
|Campbell Soup Company
|C
|C
|C
|ED
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|IEX
|IDEX Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|IRM
|Iron Mountain, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|JHX
|James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Company
|C
|B
|C
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|LI
|Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|MFC
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|NTES
|Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|OKE
|ONEOK, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Company
|C
|C
|C
|TTE
|TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|C
|UBS
|UBS Group AG
|B
|C
|C
|UTHR
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|ZTO
|ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BIP
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|C
|C
|C
|COF
|Capital One Financial Corp
|C
|D
|C
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|DELL
|Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C
|C
|C
|C
|DOW
|Dow, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|EXPE
|Expedia Group, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|FDX
|FedEx Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|HSIC
|Henry Schein, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|KB
|KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|KMX
|CarMax, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|LYV
|Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|MGA
|Magna International Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|PM
|Philip Morris International Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PYPL
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|TRU
|TransUnion
|D
|C
|C
|TTWO
|Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABBV
|AbbVie, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|AEE
|Ameren Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|AWK
|American Water Works Company, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|BF.A
|Brown-Forman Corporation Class A
|D
|B
|D
|BNTX
|BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|CMS
|CMS Energy Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|DDOG
|Datadog Inc Class A
|D
|C
|D
|ELS
|Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|ETR
|Entergy Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|EVRG
|Evergy, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|INVH
|Invitation Homes, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|D
|C
|D
|K
|Kellogg Company
|D
|C
|D
|LNT
|Alliant Energy Corp
|D
|C
|D
|MRNA
|Moderna, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|NEE
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|QGEN
|QIAGEN NV
|D
|C
|D
|SE
|Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|C
|D
|TM
|Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|UDR
|UDR, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|WEC
|WEC Energy Group Inc
|D
|C
|D
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
