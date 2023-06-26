Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 90 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Incorporated B C B AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited C A B ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company B B B BG Bunge Limited B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C B CCL Carnival Corporation B D B COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B B B CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited B C B DFS Discover Financial Services B C B E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D B HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. B C B HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc B C B HON Honeywell International Inc. B C B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B B B MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A B C B MCO Moody's Corporation B B B MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B NDSN Nordson Corporation B C B NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV B C B ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. B C B SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. B C B TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B C B TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B D B UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR B C B VLO Valero Energy Corporation B B B WES Western Midstream Partners, LP B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C C BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR C B C BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. C C C CLX Clorox Company B C C CPB Campbell Soup Company C C C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. C B C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. C C C HUM Humana Inc. C C C IEX IDEX Corporation C C C IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. C B C JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR C B C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C B C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation C B C LI Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR C B C OKE ONEOK, Inc. C B C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B C C UBS UBS Group AG B C C UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation C C C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C C C COF Capital One Financial Corp C D C CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. C D C DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C C C C DOW Dow, Inc. C D C EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. C C C FDX FedEx Corporation C C C HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. C C C KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR C C C KMX CarMax, Inc. D C C LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. C C C MGA Magna International Inc. D C C PM Philip Morris International Inc. C C C PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B C TRU TransUnion D C C TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. D D D AEE Ameren Corporation D C D AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D C D BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A D B D BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR D C D CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D CMS CMS Energy Corporation D D D CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D C D DDOG Datadog Inc Class A D C D ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D C D ETR Entergy Corporation D C D EVRG Evergy, Inc. D C D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B D JNJ Johnson & Johnson D C D K Kellogg Company D C D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D MRNA Moderna, Inc. D D D NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. D C D QGEN QIAGEN NV D C D SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D C D TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR D C D UDR UDR, Inc. D C D WEC WEC Energy Group Inc D C D XEL Xcel Energy Inc. D C D

