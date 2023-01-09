Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 98 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|AEG
|Aegon N.V. ADR
|B
|C
|C
|AXP
|American Express Company
|C
|C
|C
|BBDO
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|BBY
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|DD
|DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|DFS
|Discover Financial Services
|C
|C
|C
|FCNCA
|First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|C
|B
|C
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|C
|C
|C
|MFC
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|MO
|Altria Group Inc
|B
|C
|C
|MTB
|M&T Bank Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|PAYC
|Paycom Software, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|PRU
|Prudential Financial, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|RCI
|Rogers Communications Inc. Class B
|B
|C
|C
|RF
|Regions Financial Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|RPRX
|Royalty Pharma Plc Class A
|C
|B
|C
|SNY
|Sanofi Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SPLK
|Splunk Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|STT
|State Street Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|STZ
|Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|VTRS
|Viatris, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMX
|America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L
|B
|C
|B
|ASML
|ASML Holding NV ADR
|B
|C
|B
|ASX
|ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|BA
|Boeing Company
|B
|D
|B
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|B
|B
|BF.B
|Brown-Forman Corporation Class B
|B
|C
|B
|BURL
|Burlington Stores, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CPRT
|Copart, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DAR
|Darling Ingredients Inc
|B
|C
|B
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
|EIX
|Edison International
|B
|C
|B
|FCX
|Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|FDS
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|FNV
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|FTV
|Fortive Corp.
|B
|B
|B
|GDDY
|GoDaddy, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|GOLD
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|HOLX
|Hologic, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HZNP
|Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
|B
|C
|B
|IR
|Ingersoll Rand Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|J
|Jacobs Solutions Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|JD
|JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|B
|B
|KEYS
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|B
|C
|B
|MELI
|MercadoLibre, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|MPWR
|Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|MSCI
|MSCI Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|ODFL
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|OTIS
|Otis Worldwide Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|PHM
|PulteGroup, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|RELX
|RELX PLC Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|SBUX
|Starbucks Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|SIRI
|Sirius XM Holdings, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|SUZ
|Suzano SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|TT
|Trane Technologies plc
|B
|B
|B
|WMT
|Walmart Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|WPC
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|WPM
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
|B
|C
|B
|WYNN
|Wynn Resorts, Limited
|B
|D
|B
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|ABNB
|Airbnb, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|D
|CCK
|Crown Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|D
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc
|D
|C
|D
|DOV
|Dover Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|FITB
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|D
|C
|D
|GEN
|Gen Digital Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|IX
|ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR
|D
|D
|D
|PARA
|Paramount Global Class B
|D
|D
|D
|PARAA
|Paramount Global Class A
|D
|D
|D
|PKI
|PerkinElmer, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PNC
|PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|SNOW
|Snowflake, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|TFC
|Truist Financial Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|C
|C
|C
|AKAM
|Akamai Technologies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ANSS
|ANSYS, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|BIP
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|C
|C
|C
|CCI
|Crown Castle Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|CE
|Celanese Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|CRM
|Salesforce, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|EFX
|Equifax Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|EMN
|Eastman Chemical Company
|C
|D
|C
|ETSY
|Etsy, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ICLR
|ICON Plc
|C
|C
|C
|LBTYB
|Liberty Global Plc Class B
|D
|B
|C
|LSXMB
|Liberty Media Corp. Series B Liberty SiriusXM
|C
|C
|C
|MGM
|MGM Resorts International
|C
|D
|C
|MKTX
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|PEAK
|Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|TW
|Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.
The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.