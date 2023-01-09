Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 98 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C AEG Aegon N.V. ADR B C C AXP American Express Company C C C BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. C C C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A C B C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C B C JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. C C C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C C MO Altria Group Inc B C C MTB M&T Bank Corporation C C C PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. C B C PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. B D C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B B C C RF Regions Financial Corporation B C C RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A C B C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR C C C SPLK Splunk Inc. C B C STT State Street Corporation C C C STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A C C C T AT&T Inc. B C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L B C B ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B C B ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B BA Boeing Company B D B BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B B C B BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. B C B CPRT Copart, Inc. B C B DAR Darling Ingredients Inc B C B DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B C B EIX Edison International B C B FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B D B FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. B B B FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation B C B FTV Fortive Corp. B B B GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A B C B GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation B C B HOLX Hologic, Inc. B C B HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C B IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. B C B J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C B JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc B C B MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. B B B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B B B MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A B C B ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. B B B OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation B C B PHM PulteGroup, Inc. B C B RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR B C B SBUX Starbucks Corporation B C B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B B B SIRI Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. B D B SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR B B B TT Trane Technologies plc B B B WMT Walmart Inc. B D B WPC W. P. Carey Inc. B C B WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B C B WYNN Wynn Resorts, Limited B D B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C D ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A D B D CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. D C D CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D B D D Dominion Energy Inc D C D DOV Dover Corporation D C D FITB Fifth Third Bancorp D C D GEN Gen Digital Inc. D C D IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D D D PARA Paramount Global Class B D D D PARAA Paramount Global Class A D D D PKI PerkinElmer, Inc. D C D PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. D C D SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D C D TFC Truist Financial Corporation D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories C C C AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. C C C ANSS ANSYS, Inc. D C C BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C C C CCI Crown Castle Inc. D C C CE Celanese Corporation C D C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C CRM Salesforce, Inc. D C C EFX Equifax Inc. C C C EMN Eastman Chemical Company C D C ETSY Etsy, Inc. C D C FTS Fortis Inc. C C C ICLR ICON Plc C C C LBTYB Liberty Global Plc Class B D B C LSXMB Liberty Media Corp. Series B Liberty SiriusXM C C C MGM MGM Resorts International C D C MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. C C C NEM Newmont Corporation C C C PEAK Healthpeak Properties, Inc. D B C TW Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A D B C

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.