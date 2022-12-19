Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 68 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|B
|B
|BLDR
|Builders FirstSource, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|DAL
|Delta Air Lines, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DHI
|D.R. Horton, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DRI
|Darden Restaurants, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|JBHT
|J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|LHX
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|B
|D
|B
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|B
|C
|B
|NDSN
|Nordson Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|PHM
|PulteGroup, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|PTC
|PTC Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|RELX
|RELX PLC Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|RTO
|Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|ZTO
|ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|B
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMX
|America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L
|C
|C
|C
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|B
|C
|C
|BF.B
|Brown-Forman Corporation Class B
|C
|C
|C
|BSY
|Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B
|C
|B
|C
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|C
|C
|C
|CMG
|Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CVS
|CVS Health Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|DD
|DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|DFS
|Discover Financial Services
|C
|C
|C
|ES
|Eversource Energy
|C
|C
|C
|FNV
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|HRL
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|KEYS
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|C
|C
|C
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|KR
|Kroger Co.
|B
|C
|C
|MFG
|Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|MO
|Altria Group Inc
|B
|C
|C
|ORAN
|Orange SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|PSA
|Public Storage
|C
|B
|C
|REG
|Regency Centers Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|RF
|Regions Financial Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SIRI
|Sirius XM Holdings, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|SUZ
|Suzano SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|TRP
|TC Energy Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|VTRS
|Viatris, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WPM
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
|C
|C
|C
|WTRG
|Essential Utilities, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|DDOG
|Datadog Inc Class A
|D
|B
|C
|DOCU
|DocuSign, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|HUBS
|HubSpot, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|NICE
|NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|C
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|SNOW
|Snowflake, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|TGT
|Target Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|TTM
|Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|USB
|U.S. Bancorp
|C
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AKAM
|Akamai Technologies, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|AMH
|American Homes 4 Rent Class A
|D
|B
|D
|CCI
|Crown Castle Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A
|D
|C
|D
|ETSY
|Etsy, Inc.
|C
|D
|D
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|ICLR
|ICON Plc
|D
|C
|D
|LH
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
|D
|D
|D
|MAA
|Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|MKTX
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|STE
|STERIS Plc
|C
|D
|D
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|D
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
