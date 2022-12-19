Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 68 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Quantative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. B B B DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. B C B DHI D.R. Horton, Inc. B C B DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. B C B DXCM DexCom, Inc. B B B JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. B C B LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc B D B LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc B C B NDSN Nordson Corporation B C B PHM PulteGroup, Inc. B C B PTC PTC Inc. B C B RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR B C B RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR B C B ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Quantative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L C C C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B C C BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B C C C BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B C B C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. C C C CVS CVS Health Corporation B D C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C ES Eversource Energy C C C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation B C C HRL Hormel Foods Corporation C C C KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc C C C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation B D C KR Kroger Co. B C C MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR C B C MO Altria Group Inc B C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. C C C PFE Pfizer Inc. C B C PSA Public Storage C B C REG Regency Centers Corporation C C C RF Regions Financial Corporation B C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SIRI Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. B D C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C B C TRP TC Energy Corporation C C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp C C C WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Quantative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DDOG Datadog Inc Class A D B C DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D C C HUBS HubSpot, Inc. D C C MSFT Microsoft Corporation C C C NICE NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR D B C NVDA NVIDIA Corporation C D C SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D C C TGT Target Corporation C D C TTM Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR C C C USB U.S. Bancorp C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Quantative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C D AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A D B D CCI Crown Castle Inc. D C D CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C D ETSY Etsy, Inc. C D D FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. D C D ICLR ICON Plc D C D LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings D D D MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. D C D MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. D C D NEM Newmont Corporation D C D STE STERIS Plc C D D TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B D

