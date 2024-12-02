Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 85 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BRK.A
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A
|A
|C
|A
|CF
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|HOLX
|Hologic, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|KR
|Kroger Co.
|A
|C
|A
|PCG
|PG&E Corporation
|A
|C
|A
|RJF
|Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|WRB
|W. R. Berkley Corporation
|A
|C
|A
|YPF
|YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D
|A
|B
|A
Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AGR
|Avangrid, Inc.
|A
|B
|B
|BAC
|Bank of America Corp
|A
|C
|B
|DFS
|Discover Financial Services
|A
|B
|B
|DTM
|DT Midstream, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|DVA
|DaVita Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|GM
|General Motors Company
|A
|B
|B
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|A
|B
|B
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|A
|C
|B
|HOOD
|Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A
|A
|C
|B
|IBN
|ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
|A
|B
|B
|PCVX
|Vaxcyte, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|PNC
|PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|TOST
|Toast, Inc. Class A
|A
|B
|B
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AZN
|AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|BN
|Brookfield Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|CI
|Cigna Group
|B
|C
|B
|EXC
|Exelon Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|FER
|Ferrovial SE
|B
|C
|B
|HRL
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|JD
|JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|B
|B
|KSPI
|Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS
|B
|C
|B
|SLF
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|XPO
|XPO, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALLE
|Allegion Public Limited Company
|C
|B
|C
|AU
|Anglogold Ashanti PLC
|C
|C
|C
|AUR
|Aurora Innovation, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|C
|BXP
|BXP Inc
|C
|C
|C
|CCI
|Crown Castle Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CCL.U
|Carnival Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|CNH
|CNH Industrial NV
|B
|C
|C
|DKS
|Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|EMN
|Eastman Chemical Company
|C
|C
|C
|ETN
|Eaton Corp. Plc
|C
|C
|C
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|GNRC
|Generac Holdings Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|HUBS
|HubSpot, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|INFY
|Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|IOT
|Samsara, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|J
|Jacobs Solutions Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|KEY
|KeyCorp
|B
|D
|C
|MELI
|MercadoLibre, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|NCLH
|Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
|C
|B
|C
|NTNX
|Nutanix, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|NU
|Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|PAYX
|Paychex, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PCTY
|Paylocity Holding Corp.
|C
|B
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SUI
|Sun Communities, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|SW
|Smurfit Westrock PLC
|B
|C
|C
|TSCO
|Tractor Supply Company
|B
|C
|C
|UBER
|Uber Technologies, Inc.
|C
|A
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BGNE
|BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR
|C
|D
|C
|DHR
|Danaher Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|MEDP
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|MSCI
|MSCI Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|NTES
|Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|ROST
|Ross Stores, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|RTO
|Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|C
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|D
|C
|D
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|ESTC
|Elastic NV
|D
|B
|D
|MPC
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|D
|D
|D
|SNAP
|Snap! Class A
|D
|C
|D
|STLD
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|D
|D
|D
|UBS
|UBS Group AG
|D
|B
|D
|UHAL.B
|U-Haul Holding Company Series N Non-Voting
|D
|C
|D
|WCC
|WESCO International, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|WDAY
|Workday, Inc. Class A
|F
|B
|D
Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|DEO
|Diageo plc Sponsored ADR
|F
|C
|D
|VRSN
|VeriSign, Inc.
|F
|C
|D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|WDS
|Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR
|F
|C
|F
