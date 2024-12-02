Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 85 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A A C A CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. A B A HOLX Hologic, Inc. A C A KR Kroger Co. A C A PCG PG&E Corporation A C A RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. A B A WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation A C A YPF YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AGR Avangrid, Inc. A B B BAC Bank of America Corp A C B DFS Discover Financial Services A B B DTM DT Midstream, Inc. A C B DVA DaVita Inc. A C B GM General Motors Company A B B GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. A B B HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated A C B HOOD Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A A C B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR A B B PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc. A C B PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. A C B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A A B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AZN AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR B C B BN Brookfield Corporation B D B CI Cigna Group B C B EXC Exelon Corporation B C B FER Ferrovial SE B C B HRL Hormel Foods Corporation B C B JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B KSPI Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS B C B SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. B B B SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B C B XPO XPO, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company C B C AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC C C C AUR Aurora Innovation, Inc. Class A B C C BXP BXP Inc C C C CCI Crown Castle Inc. C C C CCL.U Carnival Corporation C B C CNH CNH Industrial NV B C C DKS Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. C C C EMN Eastman Chemical Company C C C ETN Eaton Corp. Plc C C C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. B C C GNRC Generac Holdings Inc. C B C HUBS HubSpot, Inc. C C C INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR C C C IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A C B C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C C KEY KeyCorp B D C MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. C C C NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. C B C NTNX Nutanix, Inc. Class A C B C NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A C B C PAYX Paychex, Inc. C C C PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. C B C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SUI Sun Communities, Inc. C B C SW Smurfit Westrock PLC B C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company B C C UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C A C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR C D C DHR Danaher Corporation C C C MEDP Medpace Holdings, Inc. D B C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. C C C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A C C C NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR C C C ROST Ross Stores, Inc. D C C RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR C C C TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D C D CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited D C D CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D C D ESTC Elastic NV D B D MPC Marathon Petroleum Corporation D D D PSX Phillips 66 D D D SNAP Snap! Class A D C D STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. D D D TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D D D UBS UBS Group AG D B D UHAL.B U-Haul Holding Company Series N Non-Voting D C D WCC WESCO International, Inc. D C D WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A F B D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR F C D VRSN VeriSign, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR F C F

