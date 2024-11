Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 174 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B A C A CB Chubb Limited A B A CMI Cummins Inc. A B A DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. A C A DFS Discover Financial Services A B A DVA DaVita Inc. A C A EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. A C A GM General Motors Company A B A GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A A B A HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A A B A HOOD Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A A C A HSBC HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR A B A MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR A B A MUSA Murphy USA, Inc. A C A PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A A B A PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. A C A SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A A B A TPR Tapestry, Inc. A C A WES Western Midstream Partners, LP A C A WFC Wells Fargo & Company A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B C B ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. A C B ATR AptarGroup, Inc. A C B AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. A B B CACI CACI International Inc Class A A B B CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc. A C B COST Costco Wholesale Corporation A C B CTAS Cintas Corporation A B B CW Curtiss-Wright Corporation A C B DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. B B B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. A C B KGC Kinross Gold Corporation B A B LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. B B B LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation A C B MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated A B B PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc. A C B TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR A C B TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. B B B UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A B C B BALL Ball Corporation B C B BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. B C B BN Brookfield Corporation B D B CCL.U Carnival Corporation B B B CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. B C B CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A C B B CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd. B B B DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation B B B DIS Walt Disney Company B B B EXC Exelon Corporation B C B FAST Fastenal Company B C B FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A B D B FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One A C B HUBS HubSpot, Inc. B C B IMO Imperial Oil Limited B C B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B B B LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. B C B MKL Markel Group Inc. B B B MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B B B NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR C A B OC Owens Corning B C B OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation B C B OWL Blue Owl Capital, Inc. Class A B B B PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. B B B PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. B C B PWR Quanta Services, Inc. B C B ROL Rollins, Inc. B C B RPM RPM International Inc. B C B SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B SBS Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP Sponsored ADR B A B SCHW Charles Schwab Corp B C B SHOP Shopify, Inc. Class A B B B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B C B SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. B B B SOFI SoFi Technologies Inc B B B SPGI S&P Global, Inc. B B B SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C B SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR B C B TJX TJX Companies Inc B C B UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C A B WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc B D C AMGN Amgen Inc. C B C AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. C C C AZN AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR C C C BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A C B C CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. B D C CTVA Corteva Inc B C C GD General Dynamics Corporation C C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C C GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. C C C GNRC Generac Holdings Inc. C B C ILMN Illumina, Inc. C C C INCY Incyte Corporation B C C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. C C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson B C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C D C LLY Eli Lilly and Company C C C MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A C C C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR C C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. C B C NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR C B C OMC Omnicom Group Inc C C C PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. C B C PFE Pfizer Inc. D B C RACE Ferrari NV C C C RDY Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR C C C RVTY Revvity, Inc. C B C SJM J.M. Smucker Company C C C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR C C C TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR C B C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated C C C TGT Target Corporation C B C TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation C C C TRU TransUnion C C C TU TELUS Corporation C B C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D C VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR C C C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. C C C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C D C BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. C C C CCJ Cameco Corporation C C C CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. C C C DDOG Datadog Inc Class A D B C DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C C EXE Expand Energy Corporation C D C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D C C HON Honeywell International Inc. C C C JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR D C C MPC Marathon Petroleum Corporation C D C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A C C C OVV Ovintiv Inc D C C PCAR PACCAR Inc C C C PSX Phillips 66 C D C PTC PTC Inc. D B C SQ Block, Inc. Class A C C C STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A C D C TFII TFI International Inc. C C C TROW T. Rowe Price Group D B C UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B D B C VLO Valero Energy Corporation C D C WCC WESCO International, Inc. C C C WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A D B C WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. D B D AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D C D BAX Baxter International Inc. D C D BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company D B D BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR D D D CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited D C D EFX Equifax Inc. D C D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D C D GIB CGI Inc. Class A D C D GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation D C D GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR D C D HSY Hershey Company D C D MNDY monday.com Ltd. D C D MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. D B D MRK Merck & Co., Inc. D C D MTD Mettler-Toledo International Inc. D C D RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C D STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC D C D TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D D D TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company D D D HAL Halliburton Company F C D SLB Schlumberger Limited F C D SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A F C D STLA Stellantis N.V. F C D ZS Zscaler, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade FMX Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B F C F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Stock Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

