Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AIZ Assurant, Inc. A B A BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. A C A CAVA CAVA Group, Inc. A B A ELV Elevance Health, Inc. A C A

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. B C B CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. B C B GM General Motors Company B B B H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A C B B JCI Johnson Controls International plc B C B O Realty Income Corporation B C B SKX Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A B C B SYY Sysco Corporation B C B TSCO Tractor Supply Company B C B URI United Rentals, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. C C C AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C AGR Avangrid, Inc. C B C AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. C C C APO Apollo Global Management Inc B C C BAP Credicorp Ltd. B C C BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. C B C BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. C C C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C C C CTLT Catalent Inc B D C DOV Dover Corporation C C C EDU New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C C C ETN Eaton Corp. Plc C C C GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C C B C HOLX Hologic, Inc. C C C HUBB Hubbell Incorporated C C C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. C C C PSX Phillips 66 B C C RVTY Revvity, Inc. C C C TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR C B C TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A C B C VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated B D C XYL Xylem Inc. C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BLD TopBuild Corp. C C C BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. C C C BMO Bank of Montreal D C C CLX Clorox Company D B C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C RF Regions Financial Corporation C C C SNA Snap-on Incorporated C C C TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. C C C WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A D B C WMS Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. C C C WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR D C C ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A D C D ACN Accenture Plc Class A D C D ADBE Adobe Inc. D C D ANSS ANSYS, Inc. D B D AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D C D CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. D C D CHDN Churchill Downs Incorporated D B D EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR D C D FMX Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D B D GGG Graco Inc. D C D INTU Intuit Inc. D C D NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR D C D NVT nVent Electric plc D C D ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. D C D SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A D C D STE STERIS plc D C D TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR D C D TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BA Boeing Company F D F BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A F C F IEX IDEX Corporation F C F

