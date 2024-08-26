Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AIZ
|Assurant, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|BJ
|BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|CAVA
|CAVA Group, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|ELV
|Elevance Health, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BBY
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CFG
|Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|GM
|General Motors Company
|B
|B
|B
|H
|Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
|C
|B
|B
|JCI
|Johnson Controls International plc
|B
|C
|B
|O
|Realty Income Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|SKX
|Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|SYY
|Sysco Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|TSCO
|Tractor Supply Company
|B
|C
|B
|URI
|United Rentals, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|AEG
|Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|AGR
|Avangrid, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|AMP
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|APO
|Apollo Global Management Inc
|B
|C
|C
|BAP
|Credicorp Ltd.
|B
|C
|C
|BMRN
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|BR
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|C
|C
|C
|CTLT
|Catalent Inc
|B
|D
|C
|DOV
|Dover Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|EDU
|New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|C
|EQNR
|Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|ETN
|Eaton Corp. Plc
|C
|C
|C
|GOOG
|Alphabet Inc. Class C
|C
|B
|C
|HOLX
|Hologic, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HUBB
|Hubbell Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|MPWR
|Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|B
|C
|C
|RVTY
|Revvity, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|TCOM
|Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|TTD
|Trade Desk, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|VRTX
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|B
|D
|C
|XYL
|Xylem Inc.
|C
|B
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BLD
|TopBuild Corp.
|C
|C
|C
|BLDR
|Builders FirstSource, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BMO
|Bank of Montreal
|D
|C
|C
|CLX
|Clorox Company
|D
|B
|C
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|C
|C
|C
|RF
|Regions Financial Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|SNA
|Snap-on Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|TTWO
|Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WDAY
|Workday, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|WMS
|Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WPP
|WPP Plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|ZTO
|ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|ACN
|Accenture Plc Class A
|D
|C
|D
|ADBE
|Adobe Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|ANSS
|ANSYS, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|AWK
|American Water Works Company, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CDNS
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CHDN
|Churchill Downs Incorporated
|D
|B
|D
|EBR
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|FMX
|Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B
|D
|B
|D
|GGG
|Graco Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|INTU
|Intuit Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|NTES
|Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|NVT
|nVent Electric plc
|D
|C
|D
|ROP
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|SNAP
|Snap, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|STE
|STERIS plc
|D
|C
|D
|TM
|Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|D
|C
|D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BA
|Boeing Company
|F
|D
|F
|BIDU
|Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A
|F
|C
|F
|IEX
|IDEX Corporation
|F
|C
|F
