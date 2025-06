Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 103 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR A C A DUK Duke Energy Corporation A C A FUTU Futu Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A A B A FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One A C A KR Kroger Co. A C A MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. A B A PARAA Paramount Global Class A A C A PRMB Primo Brands Corporation Class A A C A SOFI SoFi Technologies Inc A B A TKO TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Class A A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories A C B ARGX argenx SE Sponsored ADR A C B CMS CMS Energy Corporation A C B COR Cencora, Inc. A B B FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation A B B GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR A B B HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR A C B LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C A C B LNT Alliant Energy Corporation A B B LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR A B B NEM Newmont Corporation B B B OHI Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. A C B PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. A C B PPC Pilgrim's Pride Corporation A B B SAP SAP SE Sponsored ADR A B B SO Southern Company A C B VTR Ventas, Inc. A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A B C B CNH CNH Industrial NV B C B DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. B C B DT Dynatrace, Inc. B B B EME EMCOR Group, Inc. B B B MTSI MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. B B B NWS News Corporation Class B B B B ONON On Holding AG Class A B C B PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. B C B RF Regions Financial Corporation B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. C B C CPAY Corpay, Inc. C C C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A C B C DIS Walt Disney Company C C C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B C C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C B C FI Fiserv, Inc. C C C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. B C C GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR C B C GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. C C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C B C LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation C B C MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. C B C MDT Medtronic Plc C C C MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C C MMYT MakeMyTrip Ltd. C C C RACE Ferrari NV C C C SCI Service Corporation International C C C SNY Sanofi SA Sponsored ADR C C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C SUZ Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C WCN Waste Connections, Inc. C C C WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. C C C XP XP Inc. Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C C ARM ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR D C C BALL Ball Corporation D B C COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B D C CVX Chevron Corporation C D C DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. D B C HUBB Hubbell Incorporated C C C LII Lennox International Inc. C C C MU Micron Technology, Inc. D B C NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. C D C VLTO Veralto Corporation D B C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D C D GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR D B D GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A D B D HD Home Depot, Inc. D C D ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. D C D IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D C D OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation D D D PFE Pfizer Inc. D C D PG Procter & Gamble Company D C D PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR D B D SCCO Southern Copper Corporation D B D STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. D C D TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A D D D TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B D C D UNP Union Pacific Corporation D C D UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation D C D WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. F C D ON ON Semiconductor Corporation D D D PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR D D D SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company F D F IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc F C F LEN Lennar Corporation Class A F D F NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B F C F TGT Target Corporation F C F

