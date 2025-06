Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 132 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories A C A BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Sponsored ADR A B A BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR A C A BNS Bank of Nova Scotia A C A BSAC Banco Santander-Chile Sponsored ADR A B A CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. A B A CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. A B A COR Cencora, Inc. A B A CW Curtiss-Wright Corporation A B A EQT EQT Corporation A B A GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR A B A LNT Alliant Energy Corporation A B A NEM Newmont Corporation A B A RY Royal Bank of Canada A C A SO Southern Company A C A TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR A C A VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. A C B AON Aon Plc Class A A C B CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. A C B CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A A C B CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd. A B B MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. A B B NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR A C B PAYX Paychex, Inc. A C B PODD Insulet Corporation A C B PRMB Primo Brands Corporation Class A A C B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A A B B WMT Walmart Inc. A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AR Antero Resources Corporation B B B ASND Ascendis Pharma A/S Sponsored ADR B C B BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. B C B BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B CCJ Cameco Corporation B B B CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. B B B CVS CVS Health Corporation B B B DIS Walt Disney Company B C B E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B C B FLEX Flex Ltd B C B FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc B C B GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. B C B INSM Insmed Incorporated A C B LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation B B B MDT Medtronic Plc B C B MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C B MMYT MakeMyTrip Ltd. B C B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. A D B NTR Nutrien Ltd. A D B PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. B B B PAG Penske Automotive Group, Inc. B C B PARAA Paramount Global Class A A C B PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation B C B PFGC Performance Food Group Co B C B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B C B ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A B C B SCHW Charles Schwab Corp B B B SNY Sanofi SA Sponsored ADR B C B SUZ Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B SYF Synchrony Financial B C B TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A B C B XP XP Inc. Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A B C C ARES Ares Management Corporation C C C BXP BXP Inc B D C CEG Constellation Energy Corporation B C C CNM Core & Main, Inc. Class A C C C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. B C C EME EMCOR Group, Inc. C B C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. C C C HRL Hormel Foods Corporation C C C INCY Incyte Corporation C B C ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. C C C LUV Southwest Airlines Co. C C C MCO Moody's Corporation C C C MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. C C C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A C C C ONON On Holding AG Class A C C C PSA Public Storage C C C RF Regions Financial Corporation C B C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C C C STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC C B C UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C B C UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADI Analog Devices, Inc. D B C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR C C C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. C C C GD General Dynamics Corporation D C C GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR D B C HSY Hershey Company C D C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR C C C OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation C D C PBR Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR C C C PFE Pfizer Inc. D C C TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B C C C TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR C D C UNP Union Pacific Corporation C C C WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR D C C XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C D ACGL Arch Capital Group Ltd. D C D ARM ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR D C D CLH Clean Harbors, Inc. D C D CLX Clorox Company D C D DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. D C D DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. D B D DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C D HUBB Hubbell Incorporated D C D HUBS HubSpot, Inc. D D D KKR KKR & Co Inc C D D LII Lennox International Inc. D C D LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. D D D MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. D B D NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. D C D ROST Ross Stores, Inc. D C D RPM RPM International Inc. D C D RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C D SJM J.M. Smucker Company D D D TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A D B D VLTO Veralto Corporation D B D WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B D C D ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade HAL Halliburton Company F C D IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc F C D PSX Phillips 66 D D D TGT Target Corporation F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. F D F ELV Elevance Health, Inc. F C F SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A F C F

