Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 111 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AGI Alamos Gold Inc. A C A BBD Banco Bradesco SA Sponsored ADR Pfd A B A CMS CMS Energy Corporation A C A DTE DTE Energy Company A C A EBAY eBay Inc. A B A FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation A B A GWRE Guidewire Software, Inc. A B A LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A A C A LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. A C A PAC Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B A B A TOST Toast, Inc. Class A A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories A C B AJG Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. A C B ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc A B B AVGO Broadcom Inc. B B B BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR A C B COR Cencora, Inc. A B B DUK Duke Energy Corporation A C B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C B LNT Alliant Energy Corporation A B B RBA RB Global, Inc. A C B TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR A C B TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. A C B UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR A C B USFD US Foods Holding Corp. A C B VRSK Verisk Analytics, Inc. A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AIG American International Group, Inc. B C B ARES Ares Management Corporation B C B BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A B C B BXP BXP Inc B D B CEG Constellation Energy Corporation B C B CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. B C B CNM Core & Main, Inc. Class A B C B CPAY Corpay, Inc. B C B CR Crane Company B C B EME EMCOR Group, Inc. B B B FTI TechnipFMC plc B C B GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR C B B HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated B B B HD Home Depot, Inc. B C B IMO Imperial Oil Limited B C B MTB M&T Bank Corporation B C B RF Regions Financial Corporation B B B WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C B WWD Woodward, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A C C C AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A C B C CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. C B C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C CPT Camden Property Trust C D C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A B C C CVS CVS Health Corporation C B C DT Dynatrace, Inc. C B C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. C C C ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. C C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C C C GIB CGI Inc. Class A C C C HON Honeywell International Inc. C C C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation C C C MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. C C C NWS News Corporation Class B C B C PARAA Paramount Global Class A C C C PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation C C C PFGC Performance Food Group Co B C C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp C B C SYK Stryker Corporation C C C TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C B C TXRH Texas Roadhouse, Inc. B C C UDR UDR, Inc. C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACGL Arch Capital Group Ltd. C C C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited D B C CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. C C C DG Dollar General Corporation C C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C C C FERG Ferguson Enterprises Inc. C C C HUBB Hubbell Incorporated C C C LECO Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. C C C RS Reliance, Inc. C D C SCCO Southern Copper Corporation D B C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR C D C STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. C C C SU Suncor Energy Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Inc. D B D APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. C D D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. F B D COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A C D D CPRT Copart, Inc. D C D DKNG DraftKings, Inc. Class A D C D EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. D B D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. D D D IT Gartner, Inc. D C D LRCX Lam Research Corporation D B D LULU lululemon athletica inc. D C D LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. D C D MANH Manhattan Associates, Inc. D C D MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C D PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A D B D TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B D C D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company D C D VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade NUE Nucor Corporation F D D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. F C F BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B F C F HPQ HP Inc. F D F PSX Phillips 66 F D F STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A F D F

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

