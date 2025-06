Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 106 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories A C A ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc A C A AON Aon Plc Class A A C A AVGO Broadcom Inc. A B A CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd. A B A ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C A NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. A B A PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. A C A PAYX Paychex, Inc. A C A RBA RB Global, Inc. A C A SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. A B A USFD US Foods Holding Corp. A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. A C B DTE DTE Energy Company A C B EQT EQT Corporation B B B GME GameStop Corp. Class A B B B KR Kroger Co. A C B LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A A C B LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. A C B MPLX MPLX LP A C B RY Royal Bank of Canada A C B SMMT Summit Therapeutics Inc B C B SO Southern Company A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A B C B AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B BN Brookfield Corporation B C B C Citigroup Inc. B C B CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C B CPT Camden Property Trust B D B CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A B D B DT Dynatrace, Inc. B B B EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR B D B ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. B C B EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation B D B FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. B C B GIB CGI Inc. Class A B C B GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. B C B HRL Hormel Foods Corporation B C B IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A B B B MCO Moody's Corporation B C B MKL Markel Group Inc. B D B PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. B C B PFGC Performance Food Group Co B C B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B PWR Quanta Services, Inc. B C B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B C B SOLV Solventum Corporation B C B SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B C B U Unity Software, Inc. B C B UDR UDR, Inc. B B B ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. B C B WAT Waters Corporation B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AR Antero Resources Corporation C B C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A C C C BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. D C C CCI Crown Castle Inc. B D C CNA CNA Financial Corporation B C C COHR Coherent Corp. C C C CPAY Corpay, Inc. C C C FLEX Flex Ltd C C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C B C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Sponsored ADR C C C INSM Insmed Incorporated B C C LII Lennox International Inc. C C C MTB M&T Bank Corporation B C C NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A C B C PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. C C C RF Regions Financial Corporation C B C SN SharkNinja, Inc. C B C SNA Snap-on Incorporated B C C SNY Sanofi SA Sponsored ADR C C C SYF Synchrony Financial B C C THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation B C C WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation C C C WES Western Midstream Partners, LP B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Inc. D B C BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B D B C DKNG DraftKings, Inc. Class A C C C DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C C KKR KKR & Co Inc C D C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. C C C MDB MongoDB, Inc. Class A D C C NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. C C C NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C C C WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B C C C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADI Analog Devices, Inc. D B D BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. D C D DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. D C D DVA DaVita Inc. D D D EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D C D NVR NVR, Inc. D D D OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation D D D PBR Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR D C D PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D D D RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D C D SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR D D D SW Smurfit Westrock PLC D C D UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade PEP PepsiCo, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation F C F TGT Target Corporation F C F

