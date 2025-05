Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 112 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. A C A AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. A C A AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C A BAP Credicorp Ltd. A B A CBOE Cboe Global Markets Inc A B A CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc A C A CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. A B A DUK Duke Energy Corporation A C A EQT EQT Corporation A B A EXC Exelon Corporation A C A GME GameStop Corp. Class A A B A KR Kroger Co. A C A LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR A B A MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. A B A NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR A C A NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR A C A RY Royal Bank of Canada A B A SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR A B A SBS Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP Sponsored ADR A B A SO Southern Company A C A TD Toronto-Dominion Bank A B A TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR A C A TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A A C A UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR A C A WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories A C B BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. A B B CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A A C B EBAY eBay Inc. A B B FTAI FTAI Aviation Ltd. B B B PGR Progressive Corporation A C B RBA RB Global, Inc. A C B RL Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A A B B TJX TJX Companies Inc A C B TKO TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Class A A C B TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation A C B VIK Viking Holdings Ltd A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AR Antero Resources Corporation B B B B Barrick Mining Corporation B B B BLK BlackRock, Inc. B C B BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR B C B CCI Crown Castle Inc. B D B COHR Coherent Corp. B C B EQIX Equinix, Inc. B B B HON Honeywell International Inc. B C B INTU Intuit Inc. B B B JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B JNJ Johnson & Johnson B B B LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc B C B NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A C B B PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. B C B PSA Public Storage B D B RF Regions Financial Corporation B C B RYAAY Ryanair Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR B C B SCHW Charles Schwab Corp B B B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A B B B STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC B B B TXRH Texas Roadhouse, Inc. B C B VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR B C B WES Western Midstream Partners, LP B C B WPC W. P. Carey Inc. B C B WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. B C B X United States Steel Corporation A D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BN Brookfield Corporation B C C CPRT Copart, Inc. C C C CPT Camden Property Trust B D C EME EMCOR Group, Inc. C B C ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. C C C FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group B D C FTI TechnipFMC plc C C C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. B C C GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. C C C IP International Paper Company C D C IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. B C C MCO Moody's Corporation C C C NVDA NVIDIA Corporation C B C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. C C C PWR Quanta Services, Inc. C C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C ROST Ross Stores, Inc. C C C SOLV Solventum Corporation B C C TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR C C C UDR UDR, Inc. C B C UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CAT Caterpillar Inc. C C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C C C MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D C C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR C D C XYZ Block, Inc. Class A C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACGL Arch Capital Group Ltd. D C D ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B D BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A F B D DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation F B D DKS Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. D C D F Ford Motor Company D C D FSLR First Solar, Inc. F D D KKR KKR & Co Inc C D D LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. D C D NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. D C D NTAP NetApp, Inc. D C D PCG PG&E Corporation D C D RS Reliance, Inc. D D D SNX TD SYNNEX Corporation D C D STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. D C D WSO Watsco, Inc. D C D ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A F C D UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ENTG Entegris, Inc. F C F NUE Nucor Corporation F D F

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

