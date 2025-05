Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 117 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A A C A DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A A C A FTAI FTAI Aviation Ltd. A B A KEP Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR A B A LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. A C A MPLX MPLX LP A C A NET Cloudflare Inc Class A A C A NRG NRG Energy, Inc. A B A PGR Progressive Corporation A C A RBA RB Global, Inc. A C A RKLB Rocket Lab USA, Inc. A C A RL Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A A C A VIK Viking Holdings Ltd A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. A C B AGI Alamos Gold Inc. A C B AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C B BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR A B B CBOE Cboe Global Markets Inc A B B CMS CMS Energy Corporation A C B DUK Duke Energy Corporation A C B EQT EQT Corporation B B B EXC Exelon Corporation A C B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C B LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. A C B ONON On Holding AG Class A A B B REG Regency Centers Corporation A C B SBS Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP Sponsored ADR A B B SO Southern Company A C B SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR A B B TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. A D B UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR A C B WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp A B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALAB Astera Labs, Inc. B B B ATI ATI Inc. B B B CPAY Corpay, Inc. B C B EME EMCOR Group, Inc. B B B FTI TechnipFMC plc B C B GAP Gap, Inc. B B B GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. B C B HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated B B B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C B HD Home Depot, Inc. B C B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C B LI Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B C B LII Lennox International Inc. B C B MTB M&T Bank Corporation B C B PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. B C B PARAA Paramount Global Class A B C B PH Parker-Hannifin Corporation B C B PNR Pentair plc B C B ROK Rockwell Automation, Inc. B C B SNA Snap-on Incorporated B C B SNY Sanofi SA Sponsored ADR B C B SOLV Solventum Corporation B C B STE STERIS plc B C B SYF Synchrony Financial B C B THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation B C B UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B B B WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AR Antero Resources Corporation C B C B Barrick Mining Corporation C B C BLK BlackRock, Inc. B C C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C CCI Crown Castle Inc. B D C COHR Coherent Corp. C C C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C D C EQIX Equinix, Inc. C B C FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. C C C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C B C JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. C C C MMYT MakeMyTrip Ltd. B C C NWSA News Corporation Class A C B C PSA Public Storage B C C RNR RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. B C C SMFG Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR C D C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C C SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B C C TXRH Texas Roadhouse, Inc. B C C VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR C C C WES Western Midstream Partners, LP B C C WPC W. P. Carey Inc. B C C WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMGN Amgen Inc. D C C BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D B C CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited C B C DDOG Datadog, Inc. Class A C C C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR C C C EMR Emerson Electric Co. C C C FSLR First Solar, Inc. C D C GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR D B C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. C C C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. C C C PBR Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR C C C PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A D C C SW Smurfit Westrock PLC C C C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C WDC Western Digital Corporation D B C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D CNC Centene Corporation D B D DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C D HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D D D IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D C D LOGI Logitech International S.A. D C D MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C D RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D C D TSCO Tractor Supply Company D C D XHG XChange TEC.INC Sponsored ADR F C D ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CNI Canadian National Railway Company F C D DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. D D D NDSN Nordson Corporation F C D PSX Phillips 66 D D D TGT Target Corporation F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR F D F

