Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 135 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories A C A AS Amer Sports, Inc. A C A AXON Axon Enterprise Inc A C A DUOL Duolingo, Inc. Class A A B A EQT EQT Corporation A B A ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C A LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. A C A PODD Insulet Corporation A C A PRMB Primo Brands Corporation Class A A C A RGLD Royal Gold, Inc. A B A SBS Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP Sponsored ADR A C A SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B A D B BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. A C B CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc. A C B CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc A C B DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A A C B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. A C B EVRG Evergy, Inc. A C B FICO Fair Isaac Corporation A C B MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. A C B MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. A B B MPLX MPLX LP A C B RDDT Reddit, Inc. Class A A B B RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR A C B RY Royal Bank of Canada A B B TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR A C B TLN Talen Energy Corp A D B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM B B B APG APi Group Corporation B C B AR Antero Resources Corporation B B B ARMK Aramark B B B BBD Banco Bradesco SA Sponsored ADR Pfd B B B COHR Coherent Corp. B C B CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A B B B CPRT Copart, Inc. B B B CTVA Corteva Inc B B B DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. B C B EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR B C B ES Eversource Energy B C B ET Energy Transfer LP B C B JBL Jabil Inc. B C B MOS Mosaic Company B B B NWSA News Corporation Class A B B B PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. B B B RACE Ferrari NV B B B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B C B TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR B C B TRMB Trimble Inc. B C B TU TELUS Corporation B B B TXRH Texas Roadhouse, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALC Alcon AG B C C ANET Arista Networks, Inc. C B C AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. C B C BX Blackstone Inc. B C C CEG Constellation Energy Corporation B C C CLX Clorox Company C C C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A B D C ECL Ecolab Inc. B C C EQR Equity Residential C C C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. C C C FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc C C C GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. C C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C HON Honeywell International Inc. C C C JLL Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated B C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. C C C LII Lennox International Inc. B C C LLY Eli Lilly and Company C C C MDT Medtronic Plc C C C MKL Markel Group Inc. B D C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A B C C MTB M&T Bank Corporation B C C NLY Annaly Capital Management, Inc. B D C PNR Pentair plc C C C SNA Snap-on Incorporated B C C SNY Sanofi SA Sponsored ADR C C C STE STERIS plc C C C TDG TransDigm Group Incorporated C C C THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation B C C VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated C C C WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation C C C WAT Waters Corporation C C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. D C C CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. D C C DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. C C C DIS Walt Disney Company C C C DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C C EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. C C C ETN Eaton Corp. Plc D C C LOGI Logitech International S.A. C C C LRCX Lam Research Corporation D B C MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C C QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. C C C ROK Rockwell Automation, Inc. C C C SUZ Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR D B C TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A C B C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMGN Amgen Inc. D C D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. F B D COO Cooper Companies, Inc. D B D CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited D B D E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR D C D EMR Emerson Electric Co. D C D EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D C D GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR F B D GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR D B D HUM Humana Inc. D B D ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. D C D LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. D C D PFE Pfizer Inc. D C D RVTY Revvity, Inc. D C D SU Suncor Energy Inc. D C D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company D D D URI United Rentals, Inc. D C D WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. F C D BP BP PLC Sponsored ADR D D D CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. F C D GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. F C D HOLX Hologic, Inc. F D D MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated F D D MPC Marathon Petroleum Corporation D D D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation F C D PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR F D D VLO Valero Energy Corporation D D D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CNI Canadian National Railway Company F C F DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. F D F IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. F D F NDSN Nordson Corporation F C F PEP PepsiCo, Inc. F C F TGT Target Corporation F C F TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. F C F

