Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 125 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C A BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp A C A CBOE Cboe Global Markets Inc A C A CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. A C A COR Cencora, Inc. A C A DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A A C A DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft A B A DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. A C A DTE DTE Energy Company A C A DTM DT Midstream, Inc. A C A EBAY eBay Inc. A B A ETR Entergy Corporation A B A MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. A B A ONON On Holding AG Class A A B A SMMT Summit Therapeutics Inc A C A SO Southern Company A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFL Aflac Incorporated A D B GME GameStop Corp. Class A A B B KR Kroger Co. A C B LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR A B B LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. A C B MO Altria Group, Inc. A D B PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corp A D B PODD Insulet Corporation A C B RGLD Royal Gold, Inc. A B B SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR A B B TRP TC Energy Corporation A C B UNM Unum Group A D B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A B C B ANET Arista Networks, Inc. B B B AXP American Express Company B C B BMO Bank of Montreal B B B BX Blackstone Inc. B C B CCI Crown Castle Inc. A D B CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B B B CLX Clorox Company B C B CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A B B B CVS CVS Health Corporation B B B DE Deere & Company B D B DOX Amdocs Limited B C B EQIX Equinix, Inc. A B B EXE Expand Energy Corporation B C B GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. B C B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C B HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. B C B HON Honeywell International Inc. B C B IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Sponsored ADR B C B JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. B B B LII Lennox International Inc. B C B LUV Southwest Airlines Co. B C B MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A B C B PNR Pentair plc B C B PWR Quanta Services, Inc. B C B RMD ResMed Inc. B C B RNR RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. B C B ROST Ross Stores, Inc. B C B SNA Snap-on Incorporated B C B SYK Stryker Corporation B C B UDR UDR, Inc. B B B WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C B YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. C C C AIG American International Group, Inc. C C C AMCR Amcor PLC C C C AMGN Amgen Inc. D C C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Holdings Corporation Class A C C C BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C CTVA Corteva Inc C C C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C C C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. C C C LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation C B C NWSA News Corporation Class A C B C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. B C C PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. C B C PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR C C C PKG Packaging Corporation of America C C C RACE Ferrari NV C B C TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A C C C TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A C B C WWD Woodward, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AME AMETEK, Inc. C C C BAX Baxter International Inc. D C C BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D B C CG Carlyle Group Inc C C C CNC Centene Corporation D B C CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited D B C DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation D B C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR C C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C C C IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. C C C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C LKQ LKQ Corporation C C C LULU lululemon athletica inc. D C C MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A C D C NVR NVR, Inc. C D C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B D CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. D C D EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D C D EG Everest Group, Ltd. D D D FSLR First Solar, Inc. D D D HSY Hershey Company D D D LOGI Logitech International S.A. D C D PHM PulteGroup, Inc. D C D PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A F B D PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A D C D QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated F B D SCCO Southern Copper Corporation D C D SW Smurfit Westrock PLC D C D UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CDW CDW Corporation F C D CNI Canadian National Railway Company F C D GPN Global Payments Inc. F C D H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A D C D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. F C D PPG PPG Industries, Inc. F C D TGT Target Corporation F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BP BP PLC Sponsored ADR F D F GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. F D F HOLX Hologic, Inc. F D F REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. F C F

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

