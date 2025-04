Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 113 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A A C A CAH Cardinal Health, Inc. A C A IBM International Business Machines Corporation A C A LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C A C A LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. A B A PEN Penumbra, Inc. A B A PM Philip Morris International Inc. A C A PODD Insulet Corporation A C A TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR A C A VRSN VeriSign, Inc. A C A WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMT American Tower Corporation A B B AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C B AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. A C B BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B CLS Celestica Inc. A B B COST Costco Wholesale Corporation A C B FI Fiserv, Inc. B C B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR A B B KO Coca-Cola Company A C B MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. A C B NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR A C B ROL Rollins, Inc. A B B TYL Tyler Technologies, Inc. B B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B C B ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company B C B BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. B C B BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company B B B BNS Bank of Nova Scotia B C B EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR B C B EWBC East West Bancorp, Inc. B C B LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation B B B META Meta Platforms Inc Class A B B B MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR B C B MTB M&T Bank Corporation B C B NOW ServiceNow, Inc. B C B NWSA News Corporation Class A B B B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B ORCL Oracle Corporation B C B PKG Packaging Corporation of America B C B TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C B TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A B C B WFC Wells Fargo & Company B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A C B C APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C C AR Antero Resources Corporation C B C BX Blackstone Inc. C C C CARR Carrier Global Corp. C C C CPRT Copart, Inc. C B C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. B C C DVA DaVita Inc. C B C EME EMCOR Group, Inc. C C C ERIE Erie Indemnity Company Class A C C C ET Energy Transfer LP B C C EXE Expand Energy Corporation B C C FTI TechnipFMC plc C C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A C B C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation C C C LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc C C C LII Lennox International Inc. C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. C C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. C D C OKE ONEOK, Inc. C C C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C RMD ResMed Inc. C C C SNA Snap-on Incorporated B C C SYF Synchrony Financial C C C TXRH Texas Roadhouse, Inc. C B C UDR UDR, Inc. B C C UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B C B C WSO Watsco, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. C D C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C C FSLR First Solar, Inc. C C C GGG Graco Inc. D C C HUBS HubSpot, Inc. C C C HUM Humana Inc. C C C MANH Manhattan Associates, Inc. D C C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation D C C RS Reliance, Inc. C D C SCCO Southern Copper Corporation D B C STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. C C C TEL TE Connectivity plc C C C TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A D C D CNC Centene Corporation D B D CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. D C D CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated D C D CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. D C D DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation D B D DOV Dover Corporation D C D EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D C D ETN Eaton Corp. Plc D C D NVR NVR, Inc. D D D PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. D C D TSCO Tractor Supply Company D C D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company D D D UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR D C D UNP Union Pacific Corporation D C D URI United Rentals, Inc. D C D ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D B D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. D D D MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C D NUE Nucor Corporation F C D REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. F C F AVY Avery Dennison Corporation F C F RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B F C F UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B F C F VLO Valero Energy Corporation F D F

