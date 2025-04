Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 102 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMT American Tower Corporation A B A BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR A C A IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR A B A MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. A C A NFLX Netflix, Inc. A C A RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A A C A RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR A C A ROL Rollins, Inc. A C A RY Royal Bank of Canada A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. A C B BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp A C B BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A A C B CAH Cardinal Health, Inc. A C B DFS Discover Financial Services B B B FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation A B B HMY Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR A C B JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C A C B LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. A C B MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. B C B MMM 3M Company A C B PGR Progressive Corporation A C B PODD Insulet Corporation A C B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company A C B XEL Xcel Energy Inc. A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV B C B ALC Alcon AG B C B AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A B B B BBDO Banco Bradesco SA Sponsored ADR C B B BX Blackstone Inc. B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C B EME EMCOR Group, Inc. B B B EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. B C B FLEX Flex Ltd B B B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B D B ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B B B LLY Eli Lilly and Company B B B VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR B C B WAT Waters Corporation B C B ZS Zscaler, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B C C AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. C B C AXP American Express Company C C C BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C C C BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company B C C CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. C C C CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. C C C CLX Clorox Company C C C CVS CVS Health Corporation C C C DE Deere & Company B D C IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Sponsored ADR C C C MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A C C C MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C C MTB M&T Bank Corporation B C C NWSA News Corporation Class A C B C ORCL Oracle Corporation C C C PKG Packaging Corporation of America C C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C RNR RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. B D C ROST Ross Stores, Inc. C C C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp C B C SJM J.M. Smucker Company B D C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated C C C WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C C WFC Wells Fargo & Company C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B C C C ANSS ANSYS, Inc. D C C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. D B C CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. C C C EFX Equifax Inc. C C C ETN Eaton Corp. Plc D C C FMX Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D C C GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR D A C IT Gartner, Inc. D B C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR C C C PLD Prologis, Inc. C C C RYAAY Ryanair Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR D B C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CAG Conagra Brands, Inc. D D D CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. D B D CPB Campbell's Company D C D DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. D C D ELV Elevance Health, Inc. D D D GIS General Mills, Inc. D C D HES Hess Corporation D C D HRL Hormel Foods Corporation D C D HUM Humana Inc. D C D KHC Kraft Heinz Company D B D KSPI Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS D C D LULU lululemon athletica inc. D C D PBR Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR D D D SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAX Baxter International Inc. D D D BP BP PLC Sponsored ADR D D D DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. F D D DVN Devon Energy Corporation F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. F D F GPN Global Payments Inc. F C F PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR F D F

