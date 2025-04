Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 108 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFL Aflac Incorporated A B A AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C A BBVA Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Sponsored ADR A B A BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B A C A CAH Cardinal Health, Inc. A C A DFS Discover Financial Services A B A EHC Encompass Health Corporation A B A FFIV F5, Inc. A B A FICO Fair Isaac Corporation A C A FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation A B A FTNT Fortinet, Inc. A B A GL Globe Life Inc. A C A HMY Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR A C A KR Kroger Co. A C A LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A A C A LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. A C A MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. A C A PGR Progressive Corporation A B A RGLD Royal Gold, Inc. A B A WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company A C A XEL Xcel Energy Inc. A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AUR Aurora Innovation, Inc. Class A A C B MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. A C B SOFI SoFi Technologies Inc B B B TRGP Targa Resources Corp. A C B TW Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A A B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADSK Autodesk, Inc. B B B AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. B B B BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. B C B CART Maplebear Inc. B B B CEG Constellation Energy Corporation B C B CLX Clorox Company B C B CPRT Copart, Inc. B B B CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A B D B CTVA Corteva Inc B C B CVS CVS Health Corporation B C B DE Deere & Company B D B EA Electronic Arts Inc. B C B ERIE Erie Indemnity Company Class A B C B FAST Fastenal Company B C B FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. B C B FIX Comfort Systems USA, Inc. B B B HD Home Depot, Inc. B C B KEP Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR B C B LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc B C B MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C B MDT Medtronic Plc B C B MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C B NWSA News Corporation Class A B B B PKG Packaging Corporation of America B C B RACE Ferrari NV B B B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B C B RNR RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. B D B ROST Ross Stores, Inc. B C B SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A B C B SCHW Charles Schwab Corp B B B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B C B SJM J.M. Smucker Company B D B SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. B D B STE STERIS plc B C B TD Toronto-Dominion Bank B C B TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C B UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C A B VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A B B B WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARCC Ares Capital Corporation B C C AZN AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR C B C BX Blackstone Inc. C B C CARR Carrier Global Corp. C C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C ES Eversource Energy C C C VLTO Veralto Corporation C C C XHG XChange TEC.INC Sponsored ADR C C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BA Boeing Company C D C BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A D B C CAG Conagra Brands, Inc. C D C CI Cigna Group C C C CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A D C C CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated C C C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. C D C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C C GD General Dynamics Corporation C C C GIS General Mills, Inc. C C C HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company D B C KSPI Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS D C C MSFT Microsoft Corporation D C C NTAP NetApp, Inc. D C C NTR Nutrien Ltd. C D C RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C UNP Union Pacific Corporation C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CVX Chevron Corporation D C D FSLR First Solar, Inc. D C D IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D B D SCCO Southern Copper Corporation D B D SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR D C D TER Teradyne, Inc. D C D XYL Xylem Inc. D C D ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D B D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR D D D STM STMicroelectronics NV Sponsored ADR RegS F D D TXT Textron Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR F D F DVN Devon Energy Corporation F C F IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc F C F

