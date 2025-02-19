The Week Ahead: PCE Reading, Consumer Sentiment Data on Tap

The final week of February brings the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January, which will likely inform the Federal Reserve's next moves. Consumer sentiment data, durable goods orders, and retail inventories will also be in focus as the month comes to a close.

The earnings docket is packed to the brim, with reports coming from AMC Entertainment (AMC), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), CAVA Group (CAVA), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), eBay (EBAY), First Solar (FSLR), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Lucid Group (LCID), Mosaic (MOS), NetApp (NTAP), Paramount Global (PARA), Redfin (RDFN), Rocket Lab USA (RKLB), Salesforce (CRM), and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data slated for Monday, Feb. 24.

Consumer confidence data is due out on Tuesday, Feb. 25, alongside the S&P Case-Shiller home price index. Plus, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will speak in London.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 brings new home sales data.

In addition to weekly jobless claims data, Thursday, Feb. 27 features durable goods orders, a gross domestic product (GDP) revision, and pending home sales. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will also deliver remarks.

Friday, Feb. 28 will pack a punch, with most of the focus on the PCE and core PCE for January. Also on theeconomic calendaris personal income and spending data, the U.S. trade balance in goods, retail and wholesale inventories, consumer sentiment data, the Chicago Business Barometer, and existing home sales. Lastly, Fed President Austan Goolsbee will provide commentary.

