The Week Ahead: March Kicks Off With Slew of Jobs Data

March will kick off with plenty of economic data for investors to unpack, including the ADP employment and jobs reports. Investors will also be unpacking final inflation data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, in addition to manufacturing as well as services readings.

The earnings docket features key quarterly reports from Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Best Buy (BBY), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Broadcom (AVGO), Costco Wholesale (COST), Foot Locker (FL), Gap (GAP), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Sea (SE).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week starts off busy, with the S&P final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index slated for release on Monday, March 3. Investors will also have construction spending and auto sales data to unpack, as well as remarks from St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem.

New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak on Tuesday, March 4.

Wednesday, March 5 brings the ADP employment report, the S&P final U.S. services PMI, and factory orders. ISM services data and the Fed's Beige Book will be in focus, too.

Unemployment and jobs data are both due out on Thursday, March 6, in addition to trade deficit, productivity, and wholesale inventories readings. Plus, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak.

Friday, March 7 features February's jobs report, in addition to the unemployment rate, and hourly wages updates. Consumer credit data is on tap before New York Fed President Williams speaks again.

