The Week Ahead: Key Inflation Data on Tap

Inflation data scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will highlight next week, especially ahead of the Federal Reserve's September interest rate decision. Aside from that, a handful of earnings reports are due out, with Dave & Buster's (PLAY), FedEx (FDX), GameStop (GME), Kroger (KR), and Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) among those reporting.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Wholesale inventories and consumer credit data are scheduled for Monday, September 9.

On Tuesday, September 10, the NFIB Business Optimism index will provide some insight.

Consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI data are slated for Wednesday, September 11.

The regularly scheduled weekly jobless claims are on tap Thursday, September 12, along with the producer price index (PPI), core PPI, and a U.S. federal budget statement.

Friday, September 13 will bring the import price index and preliminary consumer sentiment data.

