The Week Ahead: Key Inflation Data, More Earnings on Tap

The second full week of May will bring plenty of economic data, particularly on Thursday. Investors will be eyeing key inflation readings, as well as several sentiment indicators.

Earnings reports next week will be coming from Alibaba (BABA), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Deere (DE), Fox (FOXA), JD.com (JD), Sea (SE), Take-Two (TTWO), Under Armour (UAA), and Walmart (WMT), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, May 12, features the monthly U.S. Federal budget.

Tuesday, May 13, will bring consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI data. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index is also on tap.

Wednesday, May 14, is fairly quiet, featuring only commentary from San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly.

Thursday, May 15, brings initial jobless claims for the prior week, retail sales, producer price index (PPI) and core PPI data, the Empire State manufacturing survey, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, industrial production and capacity utilization data, business inventories, and the home builder confidence index.

Friday, May 16 features the import price index is scheduled , along with housing starts, building permits, and preliminary consumer sentiment data.

